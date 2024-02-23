You don’t have to use Slack to enjoy this magnificent joke at the expense of an old employer but it definitely helps
You surely won’t read a more entertaining or ingenious tale today, and you don’t have to use Slack to appreciate it, but it definitely helps.
It’s the story saved on Twitter by @thetomzone of what he did when he left gadget site Gizmodo a couple of years back. And it’s simply magnificent.
it’s been long enough for me to admit publicly that when i left Gizmodo in 2022 I changed my Slack username to “SIackbot” and G/O Media failed to detect or delete it for months pic.twitter.com/DhMsOD0SZ9
— catturd2.bsky.social (@thetomzone) February 23, 2024
And here are those screenshots in full!
Absolutely epic.
(no, i didn't read any channels)
— catturd2.bsky.social (@thetomzone) February 23, 2024
i am releasing this SIackbot avatar under the GNU General Public License v3.0 pic.twitter.com/Olfmqj9KkK
— catturd2.bsky.social (@thetomzone) February 23, 2024
Source @thetomzone