There’s a pilates teacher called Pontius and they just missed the biggest open goal you’ll see this year
You don’t have to do – or indeed know anything about – pilates to appreciate this, a spot by @paul_c_watson over on Twitter that went wildly viral for reasons which will surely become obvious.
Can you imagine being called Pontius, becoming a Pilates instructor and NOT calling your business Pontius Pilates? Inexplicable. pic.twitter.com/LyRK5EPIo5
— Paul Watson (@paul_c_watson) February 19, 2024
Talk about a missed opportunity.
But it also prompted some very funny replies and these people surely said it best.
1.
Didn’t want to get cancelled for any hot-take puns on the crucifixion scandal.
— Anthony Povey (@apollopovey) February 19, 2024
2.
The phrase ‘ the crucifixion scandal’ made me laugh out loud.
— Paul Watson (@paul_c_watson) February 19, 2024
3.
Imagine the missed opportunity for marketing: “Crucify your core with Pontius Pilates.” It’s the ultimate blend of history and fitness in one catchy business name.
— positivity moon (@arrtnem) February 20, 2024
4.
Pontius Pilates: It’s torture, but you’ll look fabulous ✨
— Ksana (@bigarms4me) February 20, 2024
5.
Or someone named Iscariot, who sold chariots.
Or if your name was Paul, and you sold pots.
— Barney Kul (@Barney26785082) February 19, 2024
6.
the name is already copyrighted unfortunately. the current holder is only willing to sell for a hefty amount of precious metals
— Uphold Brandon Thought (@kallaeum) February 19, 2024
7.
Their three day workout program is something else.
— 95Sports (@95Sports) February 19, 2024