There’s a pilates teacher called Pontius and they just missed the biggest open goal you’ll see this year

Weird World

You don’t have to do – or indeed know anything about – pilates to appreciate this, a spot by @paul_c_watson over on Twitter that went wildly viral for reasons which will surely become obvious.

Can you imagine being called Pontius, becoming a Pilates instructor and NOT calling your business Pontius Pilates? Inexplicable. pic.twitter.com/LyRK5EPIo5 — Paul Watson (@paul_c_watson) February 19, 2024

Talk about a missed opportunity.

But it also prompted some very funny replies and these people surely said it best.

1.

Didn’t want to get cancelled for any hot-take puns on the crucifixion scandal. — Anthony Povey (@apollopovey) February 19, 2024

2.

The phrase ‘ the crucifixion scandal’ made me laugh out loud. — Paul Watson (@paul_c_watson) February 19, 2024

3.

Imagine the missed opportunity for marketing: “Crucify your core with Pontius Pilates.” It’s the ultimate blend of history and fitness in one catchy business name. — positivity moon (@arrtnem) February 20, 2024

4.

Pontius Pilates: It’s torture, but you’ll look fabulous ✨ — Ksana (@bigarms4me) February 20, 2024

5.

Or someone named Iscariot, who sold chariots.

Or if your name was Paul, and you sold pots. — Barney Kul (@Barney26785082) February 19, 2024

6.

the name is already copyrighted unfortunately. the current holder is only willing to sell for a hefty amount of precious metals — Uphold Brandon Thought (@kallaeum) February 19, 2024

7.