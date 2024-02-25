Not the best seats on the plane – but definitely the most entertaining

Celebrity viral

Former Real Madrid player Sergio Carrallo recently went wildly viral on TikTok, when he shared a clip of himself and his wife, Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury, sitting in what their assistant believed would be the best seats on the plane.

Watch what happened.

That’s one hell of a reveal. TikTok users clearly loved it, as the video has been viewed 19 million times in five days, picking up 1.6 million likes and over 11 thousand comments – including these.

Not everyone fanning. Is this soul plane?

koolkalmkelle

Absolutely nothing could have prepared me for the camera flip.

zahra

At this point I’d have to stare them down to assert dominance.

Yuri

I would have a blanket over my head the entire flight lol.

greenred2121

I would rather fly strapped to the outside of the plane.

bitchy.smallz

It looks like you two are on the panel for a Q and A and are about to start answering audience questions.

tiff_crowe

I had those seats once!! Omg hated it. I didn’t know where to look cause I was constantly making eye contact with people. Decided to close my eyes and woke up with drool running down my chin.

Lisa Burnett

“I bet you are wondering why I brought you here today”.

madeincanada02

Imagine you are an introvert and get those seats.

Yoda97

I can quite literally see that being a quest on Fear Factor.

MiMi

This is exactly how security feels at concerts.

AtomicSilver

I had a nightmare like this once.

HonkyTonkJunkShop

Jump scare I will never recover from.

Alice Brine

Romcom explained what was really happening.

You’re the in-flight entertainment.

Accurate.

