An American trolled Brits’ love for mushy peas and the entire nation hit back as one – 17 delicious comebacks

It’s only a week or two since we wrote about the last American to pop their head above the parapet to troll British cuisine (the absolute cheek of it!). Remember this?

And we mention it again because more shots have been fired in the transatlantic food wars, and this time it’s an American trolling … mushy peas.

Brits will never recover from this pic.twitter.com/LW0KpGCaBo — The Sigma Female (@The_sigma_fem) February 24, 2024

And they weren’t stopping there.

i still cant for the life of me figure out why people decided the best adjective to describe a food meant for human consumption as “mushy” — Priestess Camellia ️‍⚧️ (@PriestessCammi) February 24, 2024

Like it doesn’t even sound appetizing — The Sigma Female (@The_sigma_fem) February 24, 2024

I mean, I really like some veggies with just salt. Diced cucumber with coarse salt is . But when the food is *mush* I feel like I need something extra — ivy (@ivy_wylder) February 24, 2024

Brits think salt is seasoning. — Marissa Exdeath (@MarissaExdeath) February 24, 2024

Oh yeah? OH YEAH?

And these particular Brits hit back in delicious style.

1.

Americans when you tell them the peas taste like peas instead of Big Buttfucker’s Ring Sting Firecracker Sauce https://t.co/YzeM303T4U — goodbye to the worst website online (@angryaboutbikes) February 26, 2024

2.

Sorry we like our food to taste like what it is instead of needing 20 powders to make everything taste the same. — Josh (@norraBhsoJ) February 25, 2024

3.

southern US here and this is the most annoying consequence of internet food culture you don’t need to coat something in twelve different powders for it to taste good https://t.co/Wk4gYRa7vK — cheer (@cheer_wine) February 25, 2024

4.

it doesnt have any high fructose corn syrup in it so americans get confused — PhD in boymoderology (@boymoderology) February 25, 2024

5.

they’re peas…. why do they need any seasoning. it’s PEAS. they can just taste like peas guys it’s fine. https://t.co/ruc14RYwpJ pic.twitter.com/b1Atz9SJ3s — poppy (@kendallroyslilo) February 26, 2024

6.

European here. I don’t get why yall have such strong spice. It’s supposed to enhance/compliment the flavor and not replace it. I want to taste the original food not the stuff I put on it — Fahradtüp (@fahradtup) February 25, 2024

7.

the flavour of the peas is peas. if you don’t like peas you can just have something else. like eels and mash https://t.co/slFVmuEjNG — Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) February 26, 2024

8.

If the produce is good, you don’t need to coat it in loads of seasoning to overwhelm the flavour. You can cook a whole ass cut of steak with just some salt and pepper but as long as the steak itself is high quality you’re going to enjoy eating it — Teo (@MorningStarSSB) February 24, 2024

