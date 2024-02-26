Videos Richard Madeley Susanna reid

Richard Madeley talking over Susanna Reid is the most infuriating thing you’ll see today and the look on her face says it all

Poke Staff. Updated February 26th, 2024

Richard Madeley was back on Good Morning Britain today and, as sure as night follows day, went viral with a moment that had people facepalming into next week.

It was a discussion about shoplifting – stop sniggering at the back – an exchange in which Madeley appeared especially keen to make his point. So much so that he talked all over his co-presenter Susanna Reid.

Not for the first time you might think, but this one was particularly cringeworthy and well, the look on her face says it all.

Imagine no longer having to present with Piers Morgan, and then Madeley turns up.

Source @SaulStaniforth