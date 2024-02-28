It’s already the ‘most confusing question in British gameshow history’ – and then comes the answer
In the annals of confusing questions in British gameshow history – paid a visit there recently? – this is surely in the very top drawer,
It’s a moment from ITV’s The Chase in which Bradley Walsh thinks he knows the answer but ends up as confused as anyone. And you don’t have to watch The Chase to appreciate it …
This has to be the most confusing question in British gaming show history pic.twitter.com/dgAE5Pq19D
— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 27, 2024
What just happened?
And this one’s got to be up there …
What about this one? pic.twitter.com/SzhERKdB4W
— ..Rai ji.. (@Vinod_r108) February 27, 2024
And the funniest!
This has to be the funniest answer in gaming show history pic.twitter.com/IUtB1Q8CbW
— ..Rai ji.. (@Vinod_r108) February 27, 2024
Oh go on then.
The worst answer in gaming show history pic.twitter.com/Rtkt2UAfT5
— ..Rai ji.. (@Vinod_r108) February 27, 2024
But back to the original Q&A.
It’s hardly possible. It shouldn’t even be a thing. Only that it is. pic.twitter.com/UkY0yOjxFJ
— Pentacles (@Adeolale) February 27, 2024
Last word to these people.
We need to see this happen in a game
— Specsavers (@Specsavers) February 27, 2024
Source @historyinmemes