Entertainment The Chase tv

It’s already the ‘most confusing question in British gameshow history’ – and then comes the answer

Poke Staff. Updated February 28th, 2024

In the annals of confusing questions in British gameshow history – paid a visit there recently? – this is surely in the very top drawer,

It’s a moment from ITV’s The Chase in which Bradley Walsh thinks he knows the answer but ends up as confused as anyone. And you don’t have to watch The Chase to appreciate it …

What just happened?

And this one’s got to be up there …

And the funniest!

Oh go on then.

But back to the original Q&A.

Last word to these people.

Source @historyinmemes