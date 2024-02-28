This tale of a man asking for help with his stuck ‘cylinder’ is the greatest Reddit story ever

Weird World reddit

Over on Twitter there’s a rather fabulous account called @GoodReddit which, as the name implies, is full of the funniest and most entertaining things from Reddit.

But this isn’t just good Reddit, it’s the best Reddit. In fact, as they say so themselves with no hint of exaggeration, it’s the ‘greatest Reddit story of all time’.

Best listened to with the sound up!

the greatest reddit story of all time pic.twitter.com/PHSyCX3R54 — good reddit (@GoodReddit) February 28, 2024

Will surely never be buttered, sorry, bettered.

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for it.

It is imperative that the cylinder and the larger object remain unharmed. https://t.co/EWgaoXg6iJ — katsumashi ~ ️‍⚧️ THE NAMELESS GIRL OUT NOW (@katsumashii) February 28, 2024

I really wish there was an image at the end of something totally unrelated that could’ve gotten stuck in the m&m tube that would be obviously important — Youtube Pizzer (@YoutubePizzer) February 28, 2024

dude this shit is so funny https://t.co/ITRx3bJo0P — a future without fear. (@TehMagikerpz) February 28, 2024

It’s a cylinder. — Bahtas (@Spelmojad) February 28, 2024

imperative this is watched with sound https://t.co/f47YvdB120 — (@PerthshireMags) February 28, 2024

ITS NOT A TINY DICK ITS AN ABOVE AVERAGE SIZED CYLINDER https://t.co/7eRYo7PL4x — lu (@ludcecita) February 28, 2024

And finally …

my favorite moment of this is any time this guy comments in any thread hes immediately recognized as “cylinder guy” — Wild Scoobster (@WildScoobster) February 28, 2024

He does indeed!

