This Oxford University ‘attempt at diversity’ went wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious
This Oxford University attempt at diversity scores an A for effort but an E for execution. Or maybe an F for, well, you can fill in the blank.
It was shared by Shireen Azam, a PhD student at St Antony’s College at Oxford who said: ‘Oxford college trying diversity.’
Oxford college trying diversity pic.twitter.com/hvTjuwAUn9
— Shireen Azam (@shireenazam) February 26, 2024
And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.
Oof.
lol this is really funny
— Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) February 27, 2024
Here’s the meme! pic.twitter.com/ZOBTjrSyHn
— Adriano Pedrana (@adrianopedrana) February 27, 2024
Although there were also some people saying this.
If its cooked thn all the alcohol is going to be evaporated so…
— sid (@oogwaythewise1) February 27, 2024
Hmm. Maybe.
The real crime here is the font choice. https://t.co/R8ZsE8ecoK
— Stewart Duncan (@saduncan1998) February 27, 2024
Surely something we can all agree on.
