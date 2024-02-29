This Oxford University ‘attempt at diversity’ went wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious

Pics fails

This Oxford University attempt at diversity scores an A for effort but an E for execution. Or maybe an F for, well, you can fill in the blank.

It was shared by Shireen Azam, a PhD student at St Antony’s College at Oxford who said: ‘Oxford college trying diversity.’

Oxford college trying diversity pic.twitter.com/hvTjuwAUn9 — Shireen Azam (@shireenazam) February 26, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Oof.

lol this is really funny — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) February 27, 2024

Although there were also some people saying this.

If its cooked thn all the alcohol is going to be evaporated so… — sid (@oogwaythewise1) February 27, 2024

Hmm. Maybe.

The real crime here is the font choice. https://t.co/R8ZsE8ecoK — Stewart Duncan (@saduncan1998) February 27, 2024

Surely something we can all agree on.

Source @shireenazam