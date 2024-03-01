Entertainment comedy tv

Amstrong and Miller’s fabulous ‘Blue Peter’ apology has been going viral again and it’s just the tonic we needed right now

Poke Staff. Updated March 1st, 2024

As we’ve almost certainly mentioned before, write and biographer @JamesAHogg2 is a past master at sending classic clips of TV comedy viral and this one is a classic case in point.

It’s from Ben Miller and Alexander Armstrong’s BBC sketch show from back in the day (which, rather terrifyingly, appears to have been a day between 2007 and 2010).

Anyway, it’s one of a number of ‘apology’ sketches from a Blue Peter-style children’s magazine show that they did, and it’s just wonderful.

Apology accepted.

Source @JamesAHogg2