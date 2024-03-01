Amstrong and Miller’s fabulous ‘Blue Peter’ apology has been going viral again and it’s just the tonic we needed right now

Entertainment comedy tv

As we’ve almost certainly mentioned before, write and biographer @JamesAHogg2 is a past master at sending classic clips of TV comedy viral and this one is a classic case in point.

It’s from Ben Miller and Alexander Armstrong’s BBC sketch show from back in the day (which, rather terrifyingly, appears to have been a day between 2007 and 2010).

Anyway, it’s one of a number of ‘apology’ sketches from a Blue Peter-style children’s magazine show that they did, and it’s just wonderful.

Congratulations, you’ve made it to the end of the week. Here, have an apology. Good morning. pic.twitter.com/9sLrhdHFeT — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) March 1, 2024

Apology accepted.

Absolute classic. I love their Blue Peter apology sketches. — Trevor Knight (@TrevKnight) March 1, 2024

They are so underrated — Fran (@FranS199) March 1, 2024

not seen that before https://t.co/4vcsxefuQT — Barbara (@Barbarellen) March 1, 2024

This is brilliant. It’s the first I’ve ever seen of the programme. Will have to watch further. — Robert Catchpole (@RastusCatch) March 1, 2024

Excellent detail in the way Armstrong adds a hard g at the end of “wrong”. — AdrianRP (@AdrianRP62) March 1, 2024

