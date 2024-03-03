Animals funny

Proof that even big cats are just like pet cats when they spot a strange kitty in the mirror

Poke Staff. Updated March 3rd, 2024

We’ve all seen plenty of clips of domestic cats reacting to their reflections as though they’ve spotted an intruder. Well, it turns out that big cats want to fight their reflections, too – if this jaguar is anything to go by.

See for yourself.

If only he could get to that other cat, he’d knock the spots off him. Here’s what people had to say about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

It raised a question.

via GIPHY

While we ponder that, let’s enjoy this horse spotting its reflection.

READ MORE

What it’s like to be stalked by a black jaguar

Source Figen Image Screengrab