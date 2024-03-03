Proof that even big cats are just like pet cats when they spot a strange kitty in the mirror

Animals funny

We’ve all seen plenty of clips of domestic cats reacting to their reflections as though they’ve spotted an intruder. Well, it turns out that big cats want to fight their reflections, too – if this jaguar is anything to go by.

See for yourself.

Jaguar reacts to seeing himself in a mirror … Its sound is beautiful, some car engines took it as an example. pic.twitter.com/Gg5zUdgpCK — Figen (@TheFigen_) February 29, 2024

If only he could get to that other cat, he’d knock the spots off him. Here’s what people had to say about it.

1.

No matter how big the cat, you know it’s gonna have an iconic reaction to seeing itself on a mirror https://t.co/9yjmVgEvRQ — DEɅN JOHNSON (@deanjohnsonuk) March 1, 2024

2.

The test of self awareness. Being able to recognize one’s self in a mirror. https://t.co/KMkelLbYjo — Brian D (@OmiLogic) February 29, 2024

3.

This is how I be looking at myself in the mirror drunk https://t.co/WqzSMjp5lE — G (@Shiestyyyy___) March 1, 2024

4.

Just realised animals don’t know what they look like https://t.co/AHAg27kefi — ♑️ Bread Back Rey♑️ (@TeeBabyRey) March 1, 2024

5.

The mirror can be your friend but at the same be your worse enemy https://t.co/lX6wxmcDEX — Jojo Bugadi (@Bugadi5) February 29, 2024

6.

A tamer version of this is often replayed in front of my dressing table when my Labrador catches a glimpse of his reflection in the full length mirror. Dog becomes tiger. Grrrr https://t.co/wedQPkEPcX — Kavita Kané (@kavitakane) March 1, 2024

7.

me after opening selfie camera https://t.co/jPVno5elWh — m (@jimmycooksss) March 1, 2024

8.

Seeing a mirror with no prior context would have me pretty fucked up too ngl https://t.co/tUXGTuuPKL — Syphillis Wxckhardt Jr. (@SWockhardt) March 1, 2024

9.

It raised a question.

Don’t they see their reflection in water? https://t.co/xQtArjrOj5 — xHEATx (@HeatvsX) March 1, 2024

While we ponder that, let’s enjoy this horse spotting its reflection.

Horse discovers a mirror for the first time.. pic.twitter.com/8Dp22INs41 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 30, 2023

