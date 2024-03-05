Weird World funny

We may go to Hell for laughing at this old lady’s shutter ordeal – but it’s worth it

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 5th, 2024

We’re not sure if this unfortunate incident happened in Tonteg, near Pontypridd, but it was shared on the Best-One Tonteg TikTok account.

Brace yourself.

No old ladies were seriously hurt during the making of this video – although that must have started off as an atomic wedgie and could have been a lot worse.

TikTok user S Harris added –

“Popped to the shop this morning, you’ll never guess what happened …”

Having been viewed almost two million times in less than a day, it found its way to Twitter/X, where someone helpfully fixed the orientation.

People just couldn’t help laughing at the poor woman’s plight.

We’ll leave the last word to Easty.

