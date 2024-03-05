We may go to Hell for laughing at this old lady’s shutter ordeal – but it’s worth it
We’re not sure if this unfortunate incident happened in Tonteg, near Pontypridd, but it was shared on the Best-One Tonteg TikTok account.
Brace yourself.
@bestonetonteg1
No old ladies were seriously hurt during the making of this video – although that must have started off as an atomic wedgie and could have been a lot worse.
TikTok user S Harris added –
“Popped to the shop this morning, you’ll never guess what happened …”
Having been viewed almost two million times in less than a day, it found its way to Twitter/X, where someone helpfully fixed the orientation.
People just couldn’t help laughing at the poor woman’s plight.
1.
2.
3.
4.
What you up to mate?
5.
So if you care to find me
Look to the western sky
As someone told me lately
6.
7.
8.
We’ll leave the last word to Easty.
Shop lifter
Source bestonetonteg1 H/T Josh Image Screengrab