This Celebrity Big Brother fan kept getting left hanging and it’s the most agonising thing you’ll watch this week

Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother is back! What do you mean you didn’t watch it? And this time, for the first time, it’s on ITV, with contestants including Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne and, er, Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary.

And we mention it because of this particular moment as the housemates were introduced to the crowd, a Celebrity Big Brother fan who was left hanging in the most agonising way possible.

And it wasn’t the only time it happened.

Playing a game here seeing how many times the fella in the blue gets blanked – best so far #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/cE7PrW4FdR — BD (@_____bd_____) March 4, 2024

@DarkPh03n1x I feel so bad for him, he keeps getting blanked — Melissa. (@__Melissaaaa) March 4, 2024

His villain origin story — dan. (@daodonovan) March 4, 2024

We got you blue shirt guy #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/HHZWddfu2I — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 4, 2024

@tylerAV_1 he's become more of a celebrity than half the people in the house — Gary B (@GaryBolton91) March 4, 2024

This guy in blue will be in next years #CBBUK ☠️ https://t.co/KczYsMZbtK — ChungHa is this years pop princess (@TheBetterStuart) March 4, 2024

