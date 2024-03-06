Celebrity star wars

Ewan McGregor on the ‘worst moment’ of filming Star Wars is a fabulously funny watch

Poke Staff. Updated March 6th, 2024

This fabulous Ewan McGregor story from an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show back in the day has just gone viral again and it’s two minutes very well spent.

It’s the actor recalling the ‘worst moment’ of filming the Star Wars, in which he starred as Obi Wan Kenobi of course, and it just gets better and better, shared on TikTok by @sabertheorylore.

@sabertheorylore Ewan McGregor shares a HILARIOUS Star Wars story… #starwars #fyp #starwarstiktok #kenobi #obiwan #starwarsfyp #starwarsfan #jedi #clonewars ♬ original sound – Saber Theory Lore

Just in case that’s tricky to watch in full, here it is again on Twitter.

Brilliant on every level!

Source @JasonKPargin TikTok @sabertheorylore