Ewan McGregor on the ‘worst moment’ of filming Star Wars is a fabulously funny watch

Celebrity star wars

This fabulous Ewan McGregor story from an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show back in the day has just gone viral again and it’s two minutes very well spent.

It’s the actor recalling the ‘worst moment’ of filming the Star Wars, in which he starred as Obi Wan Kenobi of course, and it just gets better and better, shared on TikTok by @sabertheorylore.

Just in case that’s tricky to watch in full, here it is again on Twitter.

Oh my god pic.twitter.com/9Owvx4Rdll — Jason Pargin, author of John Dies at the End, etc (@JasonKPargin) March 4, 2024

Source @JasonKPargin TikTok @sabertheorylore