The Sunday Sport had the best response to that ‘manipulated’ Kate Middleton image

If the Royal family hoped a single picture would put an end to all that Kate Middleton speculation, they were wrong.

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

Because it turned out the picture they put out had been ‘manipulated’ (as you can’t possibly failed to have noticed by now!) turning it into an even bigger story than it already was.

No comment from Kensington Palace tonight after at least 3 international pictures agencies refuse to distribute this morning’s photo of Kate and her children. Some of them (@AP ) have claimed “the source [the palace] has manipulated the image”. pic.twitter.com/ppOwDtPr9P — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2024

We’ve rounded up 27 of our favourite responses here.

But particular mention goes to the good people of the Sunday Sport, who did this. And it’s not just about what they did – well, it was – but it was this rather fabulous exchange which followed.

I hope this website never disappears pic.twitter.com/48FD5RIMD1 — Marc "December" Burrows (@20thcenturymarc) March 10, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Well played, Sunday Sport!

Finally, some real journalists — Gary Dunion (@garydunion) March 10, 2024

When you’re getting trolled by the Sunday Sport, that probably says as much about the credibility of the Royal Family as anything else right now. The only way is up?

