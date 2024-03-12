Paul McCartney posted a short video with a very unexpected ending and people loved it
The story starts with the British-American rock group, Foreigner (probably best known for their 80s power ballads I Want to Know What Love Is, and Cold as Ice), asking their followers on Twitter/X to vote for them to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Their appeal was taken up by none other than Paul McCartney, who uploaded a short video message of support.
It’s a heartfelt plea which was rather undercut by the bizarre ending, specifically the vocal sound effect.
It was shared by Foreigner themselves. Let’s see what the fuss is about …
A man of many words… @paulmccartney. All of your votes matter! Click here: https://t.co/MwTwEsSvXB pic.twitter.com/oT26Ugu5iu
— Foreigner (@ForeignerMusic) February 27, 2024
Wonderful! Is that a mini shriek? A squeak? Whatever it was, people had reactions.
1.
He said pic.twitter.com/btIfiNV9CX
— 地獄ケーキ(Hokusaist)️ (@JigokuCake) February 28, 2024
2.
Not the first time Paul McCartney has made a weird noise unprovoked https://t.co/7BtlV6rimV pic.twitter.com/IWQC1DvjZh
— Jess (@JessTheWanted) February 28, 2024
3.
Did @PaulMcCartney just shape shift into an annoyed cat for a second?
Ah Macca never disappoints.
— After The Savoy Truffle (@PowderOurNoses) February 28, 2024
4.
Paul ends this video with a truly insane noise https://t.co/TIHreELmhy
— Jamison Webb (@jamisonwebb) February 27, 2024
5.
he can still craft a hit
— Déaglin Ó Faoláin (@DeclanHyland) February 28, 2024
6.
My cat makes this noise when I pick her up too quickly
— noobles (@cam_noobles) February 28, 2024
7.
— Luke (@Gr8Justinian) February 28, 2024
8.
The noise got my dog’s attention
— Simone Smith, CCE (@simonesmithedit) February 28, 2024
It rather put is in mind of this wonderful video by @swedemason
