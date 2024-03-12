Paul McCartney posted a short video with a very unexpected ending and people loved it

Celebrity music

The story starts with the British-American rock group, Foreigner (probably best known for their 80s power ballads I Want to Know What Love Is, and Cold as Ice), asking their followers on Twitter/X to vote for them to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Their appeal was taken up by none other than Paul McCartney, who uploaded a short video message of support.

It’s a heartfelt plea which was rather undercut by the bizarre ending, specifically the vocal sound effect.

It was shared by Foreigner themselves. Let’s see what the fuss is about …

Wonderful! Is that a mini shriek? A squeak? Whatever it was, people had reactions.

Not the first time Paul McCartney has made a weird noise unprovoked https://t.co/7BtlV6rimV pic.twitter.com/IWQC1DvjZh — Jess (@JessTheWanted) February 28, 2024

Did @PaulMcCartney just shape shift into an annoyed cat for a second?

Ah Macca never disappoints. — After The Savoy Truffle (@PowderOurNoses) February 28, 2024

Paul ends this video with a truly insane noise https://t.co/TIHreELmhy — Jamison Webb (@jamisonwebb) February 27, 2024

he can still craft a hit — Déaglin Ó Faoláin (@DeclanHyland) February 28, 2024

My cat makes this noise when I pick her up too quickly — noobles (@cam_noobles) February 28, 2024

The noise got my dog’s attention — Simone Smith, CCE (@simonesmithedit) February 28, 2024

It rather put is in mind of this wonderful video by @swedemason

