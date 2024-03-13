Twitter Kate Middleton

An author imagined how fictional detectives would investigate the Kate Middleton story and everyone else joined in and it’s just brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated March 13th, 2024

Here’s a rather lovely thing that was started by author Emery Robin – their new book The Stars Undying is described as an ‘epic tale of love and conquest’ – who imagined how various fictional detectives would investigate the Kate Middleton story.

Magnificently done! And it got people all over the internet sharing their own thoughts on how other fictional detectives would tackle it and it’s just brilliant.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2