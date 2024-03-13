An author imagined how fictional detectives would investigate the Kate Middleton story and everyone else joined in and it’s just brilliant

Twitter Kate Middleton

Here’s a rather lovely thing that was started by author Emery Robin – their new book The Stars Undying is described as an ‘epic tale of love and conquest’ – who imagined how various fictional detectives would investigate the Kate Middleton story.

spent my lunch break today coming up with ways that the Kate Middleton story would turn out if it were being investigated by various fictional detectives pic.twitter.com/lJOp693Ysd — Emery Robin (@emwrobin) March 12, 2024

Magnificently done! And it got people all over the internet sharing their own thoughts on how other fictional detectives would tackle it and it’s just brilliant.

Jessica Fletcher is in London to attend Cousin Emma’s command performance at Buckingham. After Andrew collapses and dies mid-show (no one misses him), Jessica poses as Sarah Ferguson at the funeral. A reporter in the Royal Rota killed both Kate and Andrew, trying to frame Megan — Sean Mannix (@S_mannix) March 13, 2024

DCI Barnaby finds that the royals mistakenly drove into Midsomer and were all killed by the local bridge club. A fox screams in the night. — Brad Dobson (@BradDobson) March 13, 2024

Encyclopedia Brown identifies the murderer by their incorrect pronunciation of “Cholmondeley” — Large Orange Cat (@LargeOrangeCat1) March 13, 2024

House, M.D.: Compelled to find a viable homeopathic treatment for KCIII’s mystery cancer, House deduces that—based on the coincidence of their respective abdominal surgeries and aggressive photoshopping of Kate Middleton’s hands—Charles is the biological father of the princess. — Claire Billman (@CBoom909) March 13, 2024

Columbo has an episode in London, it is not out of the question for Scotland Yard to call him back for this — mickey11 (@mick_mak) March 12, 2024

Inspector Gadget: GO GO GADGET ABOLISH THE MONARCHY — Płeŕgọth (@saurus_steggy) March 13, 2024

BBC Sherlock: She’s secretly an assassin sent to kill William but fell in love and defied her orders. One of her old handlers came to kill her, but she escaped by abseiling down Buckingham Palace in the middle of the night and is now out for revenge. Mycroft has tea with Charles. — Jenny Salt (@Salty_Jenny) March 13, 2024

Lieutenant Leaphorn: After assessing all of the constituent landholders in the area, he determines that the princess has decamped to Taos and is selling legitimate Pueblo pottery, but only by appointment. He agrees not to tell anyone. — la.donna.pietra (@ladonnapietra) March 12, 2024

