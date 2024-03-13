Entertainment films

The sandworm that talks like Trump is our new favourite Dune skit

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 13th, 2024

Shai-Hulud, the enormous sandworms in Frank Herbert‘s Dune, currently wowing audiences in Dune 2 in cinemas, may have missed their chance to stand in the 2024 US presidential elections, but if Alex Peter‘s very funny edit is anything to go by – they’d fit right in.

@loloverruled

Pesky Paul

♬ original sound – Alex Peter (Lolo)

The post has been viewed more than two million times in a week, picking up comments like these –

You understood the assignment.
warnerbrosanz

Shai Hulud- “Make Arrakis Green Again”.
Craig Rodgers20

This helped me understand Dune.
Dani

He makes the BEST spice, no one ever made better spice.
Courtney

This is the best Dune TikTok I have seen. Thank you.
Erin Marie

As you would expect, it also turned up on Twitter/X.

It got even more love, and quite rightly.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

This is the only way it could be a tiny bit better.

READ MORE

People loved Rebecca Ferguson’s response to this question about riding the sandworm in Dune

Source Alex Peter (Lolo) H/T Jake Who Remains Image Screengrab, Screengrab