The sandworm that talks like Trump is our new favourite Dune skit
Shai-Hulud, the enormous sandworms in Frank Herbert‘s Dune, currently wowing audiences in Dune 2 in cinemas, may have missed their chance to stand in the 2024 US presidential elections, but if Alex Peter‘s very funny edit is anything to go by – they’d fit right in.
@loloverruled
Pesky Paul
The post has been viewed more than two million times in a week, picking up comments like these –
You understood the assignment.
warnerbrosanz
Shai Hulud- “Make Arrakis Green Again”.
Craig Rodgers20
This helped me understand Dune.
Dani
He makes the BEST spice, no one ever made better spice.
Courtney
This is the best Dune TikTok I have seen. Thank you.
Erin Marie
As you would expect, it also turned up on Twitter/X.
i can’t stop thinking about this tiktok, gotta be the best meme to come outta dune 2 pic.twitter.com/se5ln4Ag7a
— jake who remains (@lord_anarchy) March 9, 2024
It got even more love, and quite rightly.
1.
I’ve rewatched it more times than i’d like to admit
— Constantin Rusu (@constantin_e21) March 9, 2024
2.
I've been thinking about "Pesky Paul" all week this is just too good
— MelloProto (@MelloTheProto) March 10, 2024
3.
I’m gonna be saying “nasssty women those Bene Gesserit” all week https://t.co/JvyDxTNvGG
— Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) March 10, 2024
4.
OMG, this is hilarious. https://t.co/qgQ6Ib7uvt pic.twitter.com/YQ51KawAlf
— Dan Stilwell (@realdanstilwell) March 10, 2024
5.
I would follow my old friend Shai-Hulud to the ends of Arrakis. https://t.co/b6XyhmIpY8
— Finlay McGurk (@FinlayMcGurk) March 9, 2024
6.
First time I saw this I couldn’t stop laughing for like five minutes. Trumpito sandworm is an amazing meme https://t.co/sF5hHU9O3L
— kintsugi kid (@trillharris) March 10, 2024
7.
Make Arrakis great again https://t.co/Wme7ctsgpN
— Andy (@DE_ZARN) March 9, 2024
8.
Give this all the Oscars that Dune 2 is gonna win… https://t.co/x9Ef5WspRL
— Nolen Gertz (@ethicistforhire) March 10, 2024
9.
Alright, keep tiktok around https://t.co/mE50hbpQLH
— Austin (@phunkonomics) March 9, 2024
This is the only way it could be a tiny bit better.
If only the worm was orange bwahaha #TrumpIsNotFitToBePresident #TrumpIsATraitorAndCriminal https://t.co/xyqkT31x8q
— Antfunee (Nexus-8) (@antfunee) March 10, 2024
