The sandworm that talks like Trump is our new favourite Dune skit

Entertainment films

Shai-Hulud, the enormous sandworms in Frank Herbert‘s Dune, currently wowing audiences in Dune 2 in cinemas, may have missed their chance to stand in the 2024 US presidential elections, but if Alex Peter‘s very funny edit is anything to go by – they’d fit right in.

The post has been viewed more than two million times in a week, picking up comments like these –

You understood the assignment.

warnerbrosanz

Shai Hulud- “Make Arrakis Green Again”.

Craig Rodgers20

This helped me understand Dune.

Dani

He makes the BEST spice, no one ever made better spice.

Courtney

This is the best Dune TikTok I have seen. Thank you.

Erin Marie

As you would expect, it also turned up on Twitter/X.

i can’t stop thinking about this tiktok, gotta be the best meme to come outta dune 2 pic.twitter.com/se5ln4Ag7a — jake who remains (@lord_anarchy) March 9, 2024

It got even more love, and quite rightly.

1.

I’ve rewatched it more times than i’d like to admit — Constantin Rusu (@constantin_e21) March 9, 2024

2.

I've been thinking about "Pesky Paul" all week this is just too good — MelloProto (@MelloTheProto) March 10, 2024

3.

I’m gonna be saying “nasssty women those Bene Gesserit” all week https://t.co/JvyDxTNvGG — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) March 10, 2024

4.

5.

I would follow my old friend Shai-Hulud to the ends of Arrakis. https://t.co/b6XyhmIpY8 — Finlay McGurk (@FinlayMcGurk) March 9, 2024

6.

First time I saw this I couldn’t stop laughing for like five minutes. Trumpito sandworm is an amazing meme https://t.co/sF5hHU9O3L — kintsugi kid (@trillharris) March 10, 2024

7.

Make Arrakis great again https://t.co/Wme7ctsgpN — Andy (@DE_ZARN) March 9, 2024

8.

Give this all the Oscars that Dune 2 is gonna win… https://t.co/x9Ef5WspRL — Nolen Gertz (@ethicistforhire) March 10, 2024

9.

This is the only way it could be a tiny bit better.

READ MORE

People loved Rebecca Ferguson’s response to this question about riding the sandworm in Dune

Source Alex Peter (Lolo) H/T Jake Who Remains Image Screengrab, Screengrab