25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

The weekend’s so close we can almost smell it – although that could be last night’s pizza, now we come to think of it.

Either way, we’re happy to present this list of the funniest stuff we saw on Twitter/X this week.

1.

“Time is linear” not for rideshare apps. Your driver is arriving in 3 minutes or maybe never. Be ready in 14 minutes and also he’s outside right now — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) March 12, 2024

2.

If blocking a Welcome Break toilet had a face. pic.twitter.com/rQJJ3pt8WX — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) March 13, 2024

3.

Rishi Sunak travels to kitchen to cook for his wife on Mother’s Day. pic.twitter.com/oZ27SKtVW8 — Florence (@LoxyFlo) March 10, 2024

4.

“I would LOVE it if we beat Ofsted” pic.twitter.com/Q9rRmNpT5Y — Mark Sweep (@riffraffhands) March 8, 2024

5.

Britain in one sentence: Clare Balding on a drizzly Sunday evening talking to an Afghan hound in a headscarf pic.twitter.com/TIF7lwuflV — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) March 10, 2024

6.

Dexy's Midnight Runners' follow-up singles weren't quite as successful pic.twitter.com/wyN62J9nOh — Holly Brockwell (@holly) March 12, 2024

7.

“Mum can we have Jurgen Klopp?” “We have Jurgen Klopp at home” The Jurgen Klopp at home: pic.twitter.com/8Jzji5r2JR — Eunice Huthart (@eunicehuv) March 9, 2024

8.

fair play this would make me keep my distance from humans pic.twitter.com/J5l7aBGZyq — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 13, 2024

9.

me (normal): hey did you watch those 67 videos I sent you last night my friend (also normal): of course — audrey farnsworth (@audipenny) March 12, 2024

10.

The IRS needs special envelopes for when you're not in trouble — (@im_all_id) March 12, 2024

11.

To avoid being banned, TikTok should simply rename itself to "AR-15" — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) March 13, 2024

12.