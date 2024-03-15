You might know where this furious 1-star kettle review is going but it’s still a fabulously funny response
Latest in an occasional series – it’s been too long! – one star review of the week is surely this, someone who purchased a no doubt very expensive kettle only to suffer the most unfortunate fail.
And even if you think you might know where it’s going, it’s still a fabulously funny – and supremely satisfying – response.
This is why you actually have to read reviews instead of simply going by number of stars. Lmao. pic.twitter.com/U5Bthmd9EZ
And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.
And look!
Can’t believe I forgot to include the photos she posted with the review. pic.twitter.com/rnHW79J2j0
Easily done. Anyone?
Anthropologie customer service said, “Hope this helps :)”
In my experience, most 1 star reviews are complaining about problems not actually related to the product.
This happens way more than people realize.
And there's always 2 or 3 star reviews that are something like "good product." "I like it." Ok then why the low rating? lmao
I only read the 5 star and 1 star, everything in between is boring, the real meat is gonna either be in the 1 or 5
To conclude …
Not sure these people should be allowed to use the stove. https://t.co/hMupOEb7xO
