You might know where this furious 1-star kettle review is going but it’s still a fabulously funny response

Weird World fails

Latest in an occasional series – it’s been too long! – one star review of the week is surely this, someone who purchased a no doubt very expensive kettle only to suffer the most unfortunate fail.

And even if you think you might know where it’s going, it’s still a fabulously funny – and supremely satisfying – response.

This is why you actually have to read reviews instead of simply going by number of stars. Lmao. pic.twitter.com/U5Bthmd9EZ — (@esotericmom) March 14, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

And look!

Can’t believe I forgot to include the photos she posted with the review. pic.twitter.com/rnHW79J2j0 — (@esotericmom) March 14, 2024

Easily done. Anyone?

Anthropologie customer service said, “Hope this helps :)” — (@esotericmom) March 14, 2024

In my experience, most 1 star reviews are complaining about problems not actually related to the product. — Matt Wolfgang (@mattwolfgang) March 14, 2024

This happens way more than people realize. — Randy Treibel (@RandyTreibel) March 14, 2024

And there's always 2 or 3 star reviews that are something like "good product." "I like it." Ok then why the low rating? lmao — (@honeyyandbutter) March 14, 2024

I only read the 5 star and 1 star, everything in between is boring, the real meat is gonna either be in the 1 or 5 — Diaval Wulf (@Diaval_the_wulf) March 14, 2024

To conclude …

Not sure these people should be allowed to use the stove. https://t.co/hMupOEb7xO — Charles Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord (@Iridescent) March 15, 2024

READ MORE

This jaw-dropping exchange just went viral and will speak volumes to any woman who’s been spoken down to by a man ever (so all of them then)

Source Pixabay Agnali