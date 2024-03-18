Twitter Kate Middleton royals

The Kate Middleton saga shows no signs of going away just yet – 23 favourite things people are saying about the right royal rigmarole

Poke Staff. Updated March 18th, 2024

Hard to believe we know, but it’s time to wish a happy first week anniversary to that Kate Middleton picture being ‘killed’ and the subsequent revelation of the Princess of Wales’ unlikely passion for photoshop.

Speculation about what precisely the hell is going on – not just with Kate Middleton but pretty much the whole of the royal family – shows no sign of going away just yet, despite this not entirely conclusive front page today.

Not entirely convincing because that front page picture is from August last year but anyway, who are we to judge?

And here’s exactly what people were saying about the right royal saga on Monday.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2