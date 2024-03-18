The Kate Middleton saga shows no signs of going away just yet – 23 favourite things people are saying about the right royal rigmarole

Twitter Kate Middleton royals

Hard to believe we know, but it’s time to wish a happy first week anniversary to that Kate Middleton picture being ‘killed’ and the subsequent revelation of the Princess of Wales’ unlikely passion for photoshop.

Speculation about what precisely the hell is going on – not just with Kate Middleton but pretty much the whole of the royal family – shows no sign of going away just yet, despite this not entirely conclusive front page today.

None of this is normal. Or healthy. pic.twitter.com/3AYI12WFNX — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) March 18, 2024

Not entirely convincing because that front page picture is from August last year but anyway, who are we to judge?

And here’s exactly what people were saying about the right royal saga on Monday.

1.

When you believe she’s alive and well and just recovering at home but also buy into every conspiracy theory that you hear, that’s Schrodinger’s Kate. — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) March 16, 2024

2.

3.

Buckingham Palace just released this photo of King Charles he is certainly not dead; he is alive and well. pic.twitter.com/owuvIsVN5H — Justin Joque (@jjoque) March 18, 2024

4.

[quashing the rumours once and for all] she’s gone to live on a farm- https://t.co/DhmMixUoDV — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 18, 2024

5.

The only way any of this can get any crazier is if Kate Middleton literally died on a Boeing — I Smoked The RNC (@BlackKnight10k) March 16, 2024

6.

7.

why are they teasing it like a new album is dropping https://t.co/4HccYVJWUh — Shafeeq (@Y2SHAF) March 17, 2024

8.

kate middleton should come back with this haircut pic.twitter.com/neiM8JWJaf — bald ann dowd (@ali_sivi) March 16, 2024

9.

4yo: Are princesses in this world? Me: Yes, princesses exist in real life. 4yo: They do? Well where are they? Me, laughing: Very good question. — Dr. Chicken (@steak_chicken) March 17, 2024

10.

Does the existence of Kate Upton and Kate Middleton imply the existence of a Kate Downton and if so do we know her involvement in this whole thing? — Lorenzo Lorenzo-Luaces, PhD (he/him) (@lluaces) March 17, 2024

11.

Someone bang on the door at Buckingham and tell them to move this along. The world has other things to do then wait for them to destroy a 1000 year old monarchy one flipping photo at a time. Pick up the pace already you lazy clowns……wtf is going on…out with it — Maple Leaf Fields (@FieldsLeaf) March 16, 2024

12.