Rejoice! Andrea Leadsom says the cost of living crisis is over – 14 jumps for joy

There’s no subject so contentious or difficult that it can’t be made more problematic and obscure by hearing the opinions of Andrea Leadsom.

The former – and probably future – Tory leadership candidate spoke to Sky’s Beth Rigby on a variety of political topics, including the unexpectedly large drop in inflation to 3.4%.

She had an oddly enthusiastic reaction to the news that prices are still rising.

Andrea Leadsom: "We have seen a fantastic drop in inflation today… that's obviously cheered everyone up… seeing the cost of living crisis end…" #politicshub pic.twitter.com/MmQs26LTMH — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) March 20, 2024

A relief for all of us, obviously. We hope you’ve been suitably cheered up by the news that the cost of living crisis has ended. If not, though, these reactions might help.

Everything is still getting more expensive. Just at a slower rate. So this is a ludicrous thing to say https://t.co/Hi9y6kQXVQ — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) March 20, 2024

…I mean of course we have changed the definition of “living” — christhebarker (@christhebarker) March 20, 2024

Andrea Leadsom says the drop in inflation means the cost of living crisis has ended How are you going to celebrate? pic.twitter.com/3XFhNrUJZV — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) March 20, 2024

Someone forgot to send my mortgage company the memo coz thats still almost double what it use to be, and the supermarkets clearly didnt get the memo! Will celebrate when they pass on this drop! — RepStar (@RepiakaMoni) March 20, 2024

What planet does she live on? Prices went up and stayed up. The cost of living crisis hasn’t “ended”. Try asking the electorate? https://t.co/LqPuoD2Df3 — Prof Colin Talbot (@colinrtalbot) March 20, 2024

Ok, ok I’m happy to admit I was wrong. But, as Anthea Loathsome points out, with inflation plummeting and the cost of living crisis soon to be a distant memory, it really does seem we’re reaping the rewards of Liz’s landmark trade deal with the Solomon Islands. Kavas all round! pic.twitter.com/kxO92XZQVL — Mike Bealing (@Sillytees) March 21, 2024

Andrea Leadsom says the drop in inflation means the cost of living crisis has ended May I remind everybody that MPs recently got a 5.5% pay rise, and they get a pay rise every single year https://t.co/aSTy3a1Mvr — Louis 〓〓 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) March 20, 2024

Oh the grinning simpleton pops up again. The cost of living crisis is over everyone! AndreaLeadsom says so.

Yeah. I saw people skipping down boarded-up high streets today and the mood in the local food bank was buzzing. Everyone shouting, “Hey inflation is down a bit!” — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) March 20, 2024

A stark warning here. Stay off the drugs, people……. https://t.co/t3y8rBZByq — David Harpham (@DavidHarpham77) March 20, 2024

Woke up this morning and Andrea Leadsom is right. My cost of living crisis has just gone…just like that! Amazing! I’m voting Tory — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) March 21, 2024

If your wages haven't gone up by about 15-20% in the last two years then you are much poorer than you were 2 years ago … prices are still going up … Andrea Leadsom is living in cloud cuckoo land. https://t.co/ufknJyARpB — John Spiers (@squeezyjohn) March 21, 2024

And thereby confirming none of these Tories live anywhere close to the real world ‍♂️ — Ben (@Bennyjj81) March 20, 2024

I always feel Andrea Leadsom is really a receptionist in a Midlands dental practice who accidentally ended up being in the Tory Party’s final two for Prime Minister. It’s quite incredible really. pic.twitter.com/FclEhS3Kg2 — Brendan May (@bmay) March 20, 2024

If Andrea Leadsom thinks the Cost of Living Crisis has ended, can she please clarify where i can get my £900/month extra i'm now paying on Gas/Elec/Mortg? Sounds like she's got this all figured out. Can't wait to hear where i've got it wrong. — aidThompsin (@aidThompsin) March 20, 2024

So many questions.

What is it with Tory MPs and not understanding simple economics? Also, what is it with Andrea Leadsom not understanding anything? — David (@Zero_4) March 20, 2024

Andrea Leadsom says businesses need to adapt to the Brexit border checks that she previously said wouldn’t happen

