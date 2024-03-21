Politics conservatives

Rejoice! Andrea Leadsom says the cost of living crisis is over – 14 jumps for joy

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 21st, 2024

There’s no subject so contentious or difficult that it can’t be made more problematic and obscure by hearing the opinions of Andrea Leadsom.

The former – and probably future – Tory leadership candidate spoke to Sky’s Beth Rigby on a variety of political topics, including the unexpectedly large drop in inflation to 3.4%.

She had an oddly enthusiastic reaction to the news that prices are still rising.

A relief for all of us, obviously. We hope you’ve been suitably cheered up by the news that the cost of living crisis has ended. If not, though, these reactions might help.

So many questions.

Source HaggisUK Image Screengrab