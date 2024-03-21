This troll didn’t appreciate Dublin Airport’s Kate Middleton joke and the airport’s comeback was first class

Twitter comebacks ireland Kate Middleton

You might already be familiar with the work of Dublin Airport, which isn’t just about getting passengers to where they want to go, it’s also making people’s day better on Twitter.

Well, most people’s.

It was @DublinAirport which had one of the best responses to that slightly comical picture of Kate Middleton out and about at a Windsor farm shop with, er, Prince William earlier this week.

Great to see passengers looking so happy and relaxed this morning. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/4u35dXnvhU — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 19, 2024

But as we alluded to earlier, not everyone appreciated it. Specifically, this person who calls themselves ‘Happy Camper’ on Twitter.

And the airport’s response really didn’t disappoint.

Someone’s dad arguing with the Dublin airport account is why this app is unrivalled. — bryony (@Bryyony_C) March 20, 2024

to be fair to them, dublin airport shouldn't be joking about it when the body's not even cold yet — m'umbro vers | bródnodig (@KweenMedb) March 20, 2024

good to see the english keeping things in proportion as always — senator penny wrong (@tomorrowsashes) March 20, 2024

And it burned, it really burned.

So much so that they did this.

Was your precious widdle feefees hurt? 🙁 pic.twitter.com/WeEXE2rfWc — Ian Henry (@ZombieJesus198) March 20, 2024

And this.

Still blocked. Gutted. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 20, 2024

To conclude.

Gonna have to be dragged off this website pic.twitter.com/dzFFRHKnNb — Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) March 20, 2024

Source @DublinAirport