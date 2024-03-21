Twitter comebacks ireland Kate Middleton

This troll didn’t appreciate Dublin Airport’s Kate Middleton joke and the airport’s comeback was first class

Poke Staff. Updated March 21st, 2024

You might already be familiar with the work of Dublin Airport, which isn’t just about getting passengers to where they want to go, it’s also making people’s day better on Twitter.

Well, most people’s.

It was @DublinAirport which had one of the best responses to that slightly comical picture of Kate Middleton out and about at a Windsor farm shop with, er, Prince William earlier this week.

But as we alluded to earlier, not everyone appreciated it. Specifically, this person who calls themselves ‘Happy Camper’ on Twitter.

And the airport’s response really didn’t disappoint.

And it burned, it really burned.

So much so that they did this.

And this.

To conclude.

Follow @DublinAirport here!

READ MORE

One of the funniest things you will hear this week or any week (sound up!)

Source @DublinAirport