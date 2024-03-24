Ebay Chancer of the Day
Over on Reddit’s r/Funny forum, u/ImUnknown6184 shared an Ebay post that had tickled them.
Let’s take another look at the description.
I am a ten year old aspiring businessman.
Times are tough and inflation is a killer. I can barely afford switch games anymore.
I spent at least 5 minutes making this one of a kind pencil. You will notice the fine penmanship on the side and blue coloring of the wooden tip.
You can have a piece of rare art for the low, low price of $10,000 or your best offer.
Please help fund my dream vacation
and many switch games. :).
If you want to pass up this great opportunity, please share so my work can go viral. Thank you.
Of course, there was an elephant in the room.
That is not a 10 year old’s hand.
Mudfap
Looks like an unemployed adult’s hand
Outrageous-Joke-5842
*aspiring businessman
Jesus_Is_My_gardener
Old hand aside, Redditors appreciated the joke. Here’s what they had to say about it.
You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.
Hello_This_Is_Chris
Or, just 33 easy payments of $303.03 – Hurry while supplies last!!
BobDole3737
Very generous to offer free shipping.
MudTurnsPadllocks
Imma buy it, and do a credit card chargeback 5 months later. This kid need to learn like I did.
Gazpachopopo
Chess not checkers the boy is going places.
Scary-Confusion-745
Offered $1 and was very quickly declined.
dgil413
Someone stupid paid $120 000 for a banana taped to the wall. If this gets popular enuff someone will buy it.
kid_cadillac
Very nice. I wish I could afford that.
darkweetie
Well, did you buy it?
anonymauson
Wrong platform, you need to be selling it on Sotheby’s.
Phillimac16
Can’t knock a guy for tryin’.
HaveangelsNL
ThatOneGayDJ had a message for the sceptics.
Thousands will laugh at this. But you only need one idiot.
They’re not wrong. In 2017, a Cheeto that looked vaguely like the late lamented Harambe sold for $99,900.
As for the pencil, it’s still available at the time of writing, if you’re interested.