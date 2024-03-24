Ebay Chancer of the Day

Let’s take another look at the description.

I am a ten year old aspiring businessman.

Times are tough and inflation is a killer. I can barely afford switch games anymore.

I spent at least 5 minutes making this one of a kind pencil. You will notice the fine penmanship on the side and blue coloring of the wooden tip.

You can have a piece of rare art for the low, low price of $10,000 or your best offer.

Please help fund my dream vacation

and many switch games. :).

If you want to pass up this great opportunity, please share so my work can go viral. Thank you.