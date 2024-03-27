This Trump fan’s reason for preferring Putin to Joe Biden wins the Facepalm of the Month award
If Alexa needs a great example of cognitive dissonance in action, this clip of The Good Liars‘ Davram Stiefler talking to a Trump supporter will tick all the boxes.
@thegoodliars This person would vote for Putin over Biden. #fyp #interview #northcarolina #hm ♬ original sound – The Good Liars
“Putin wants to go back to good morality. He doesn’t allow all this crap about genders and pronouns and crap.”
“I’d rather have a corrupt Russian than a corrupt Biden.”
Torpedoing democracy to own the Libs.
This is how TikTok users reacted.
Wow. There just really is no reasoning with some folks.
jackiebot
Putin and good morality in the same sentence …just wow.
Insurance lady
She went from “tough decision” to “Hell yeah” real quick.
The Nagryph
How do these people have so much free time?
Heyrebekahjae
Ask them what date and year was there “good morality” in America …
Yammie
Such a lack of critical thinking in this country…
Moriaelini
Oh my gawd. I can’t believe it has gotten to this.
PaulaLeah
We’re all doomed.
Jessie
What the hell is wrong with this lady?!
Dawn Christmer-Richa
Why wouldn’t she just move to Russia, then?
Pdefillippo
And They vote! Yikes
Anyutik0075
kaatje had a question.
America, you ok?
Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab