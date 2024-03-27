This Trump fan’s reason for preferring Putin to Joe Biden wins the Facepalm of the Month award

Politics the good liars

If Alexa needs a great example of cognitive dissonance in action, this clip of The Good Liars‘ Davram Stiefler talking to a Trump supporter will tick all the boxes.

“Putin wants to go back to good morality. He doesn’t allow all this crap about genders and pronouns and crap.” “I’d rather have a corrupt Russian than a corrupt Biden.”

Torpedoing democracy to own the Libs.

This is how TikTok users reacted.

Wow. There just really is no reasoning with some folks.

jackiebot

Putin and good morality in the same sentence …just wow.

Insurance lady

She went from “tough decision” to “Hell yeah” real quick.

The Nagryph

How do these people have so much free time?

Heyrebekahjae

Ask them what date and year was there “good morality” in America …

Yammie

Such a lack of critical thinking in this country…

Moriaelini

Oh my gawd. I can’t believe it has gotten to this.

PaulaLeah

We’re all doomed.

Jessie

What the hell is wrong with this lady?!

Dawn Christmer-Richa

Why wouldn’t she just move to Russia, then?

Pdefillippo

And They vote! Yikes

Anyutik0075

kaatje had a question.

America, you ok?

As well as following the Good Liars on TikTok, Twitter/X and Instagram, you can listen to their podcast, The Good Liars Tell the Truth, wherever you get your podcasts.

