Somebody put out a call for people to share their favourite jokes – 16 humdingers

Twitter funny

Writer and podcaster Dan Schreiber was sharing his favourite jokes with a friend when they quickly came to that familiar realisation – jokes are often really difficult to remember.

To ease his frustration he went onto Twitter/X and asked his followers to share their favourite jokes which they were more than happy to do.

Here’s the original post followed by 16 of the best replies, including quite a few gems that are new to us.

My friend Andrew and I are telling each other our favourite jokes, and our memories are failing us (we’ve run out after just 3 jokes) We can’t remember any more. Anyone know a good joke? — Dan Schreiber (@Schreiberland) March 16, 2024

1.

What’s the stupidest animal in the jungle? The polar bear https://t.co/tnSE9fN6qq — The Spokesvagina (@johubris) March 17, 2024

2.

An old Lee Mack fave of mine: My nan used to say there are three types of people in this world. Those who can count, and those who can't. — Andrea Mann (@AndreaMann) March 16, 2024

3.

This is one of my favourite jokes. pic.twitter.com/05hQpwZZ0L — Fran Caine (@Francainestein) March 16, 2024

4.

A Greek with a torn toga walks into a shop. The tailor says ‘Euripides?’. The man nods and replies ‘Eumenides?’. pic.twitter.com/eig5mrFZhV — RAK (@rakeith1414) March 16, 2024

5.

When my grandad was sick the doctor said to rub butter all over his back. He went down hill very quickly after that. — Bobsleigh Bob (@bobsleighbob) March 16, 2024

6.

A priest, an imam and a rabbit went to donate blood. “Brilliant, another universal donor!” said the nurse to the rabbit. “How do you know?” asked the rabbit. “Well, you’re clearly a Type O.” — Jon Edwards (@JonSatriani) March 16, 2024

7.

Interviewer: What's your biggest skill?

Me: I can perform under pressure.

Interviewer: Can you give an example?

Me: bmbmbmdldlmbm

bmbmbmdldlmbm

PRESSURE!

pushing down on me — Jack Yeo (@jackryeo) March 16, 2024

8.

I read this somewhere:

Q: How do you titillate an ocelot?

A: You oscillate its tit a lot — Ben Clover – "BEST NEWCOMER" @EDFRINGE (@BenClover_) March 16, 2024

9.

I went to the funeral of a friend when they began eulogies. I asked the widow if I could say a word and she obliged. I went to the podium and said,"Plethora". As I stepped down, the widow told me,"Thank you. That meant a lot." — Jill Pill Beppi (@jillpillbeppi) March 16, 2024

10.

Why don't owls mate in the rain? Because it's too wet to woo. — Rev Hannah Mary Richardson (@hannahmary8890) March 16, 2024

11.

Last one I promise. The guy who played the villain in Skyfall came in to my bar the other day. He was really drunk and nearly started a fight. Javier Bardem? No. I just told him to come back when he was less drunk. — John Davis (@sensiblejumper) March 16, 2024

12.

Erwin Schrödinger: "Hey, doc, how's my cat doing?" The vet: "Well, Erwin, I've got good news & bad news…" — Del McG (@DelMcG) March 16, 2024

13.

What's the difference between a hippo and a Zippo? One is really heavy and the other's a little lighter! — Hitch #RenewAsACrew (@hitchthemusical) March 16, 2024

14.

What do you call a magician who has lost his magic? Ian — Philippe Mahomes (@zidandolorian) March 16, 2024

15.

A wealthy American in a Scottish pub is trying to impress one of the locals. “Say pal,” he says, “you know that if I start driving at 8 o’clock and keep on driving, by 10 o’clock I still won’t have reached the end of my property?”

The Scot nods. “Aye, I had a car like that once.” — من النهر إلى البحر (@RobAbuSharr) March 17, 2024

16.

A Roman Soldier walks into a bar and holds 2 fingers up He says “5 beers please” — Ian Bevan (@Welsh_Git1986) March 17, 2024

Oh, go on – you can have a bonus one.

The person who stole my diary has just died. My thoughts are with his family — maff (@seashaped) March 17, 2024

READ MORE

People shared their favourite funny jokes in the history of TV and these 19 will have your sides aching

Source Dan Schreiber Image Pixabay