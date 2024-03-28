Entertainment quiz tv

This magnificently puerile question on the Finnish edition of Millionaire always hits the jackpot

John Plunkett. Updated March 28th, 2024

The problem with the early rounds of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, we’re sure you will agree, is that the questions are too easy and it’s not until you get up to 64k or whatever that the proper jeopardy kicks in.

The makers of the Finnish edition of the show came up an ingenious solution to make the early rounds more entertaining, in a clip that’s just gone wildly viral again for reasons which will become obvious.

Hits the jackpot every time!

To conclude …

Source @historyinmemes