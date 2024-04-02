This hilarious Late Late Show ‘audition’ proves that Liam Neeson could never be the Easter Bunny

Celebrity funny

We all know how versatile Liam Neeson is, having seen him in Taken, Love Actually and Derry Girls (And if you haven’t seen him in Derry Girls, remedy that ASAP), but there’s one role that would clearly be asking too much of the award-winning actor.

Stephen Colbert got him to demonstrate it on the Late Late Show.

“If you have to ask, you don’t understand the bunny’s mindset.”

We can’t argue with that.

His ‘audition’ was a big hit.

He gives Christopher Walken vibes…love it.

DevIl in a Blue Dress

This was AWESOME!! Love the last line.

HeidiWallner

He’s an unstoppable force lol. I love Liam Neeson’s humour.

Rrollo17

A psychopathic bunny. Love it.

Yoli Cruz239

The bunny woke up, chose violence.

Somoca

Just when I thought I couldn’t love Liam Neeson more.

Leisa Matherly

This made my friggin Easter weekend.

Cathryn

Now, this is a Super Bowl commercial I can get behind!!!

MacGyverIAm

Luv2Garden1 had this assessment.

That’s a scary Easter bunny!

Let’s face it – it could be worse.

READ MORE

Watch Liam Neeson re-enact that Taken moment at an ice-hockey match

Source Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert Image Screengrab