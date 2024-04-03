Greg Davies’ hilarious story (and Ryan Gosling’s magnificent reaction) just went wildly viral again and we can’t watch it enough

Celebrity Graham Norton ryan gosling Taskmaster

There’s a new series of Taskmaster coming very soon to Channel 4 with the estimable Greg Davies and his assistant, little Alex Horne.

Which might explain why this fabulous Greg Davies story on the Graham Norton Show has gone viral again, or it might just be that it went viral again because it’s just SO good.

Not only his tale but Ryan Gosling’s never bettered reaction.

If you haven’t seen it before you are in for a treat and if you will have then there’s surely no way you won’t watch it again.

I NEVER scroll past this pic.twitter.com/q4tSCQmFr4 — Lisa (@RedMedusa13) April 2, 2024

All five points to Greg Davies!

One of THE great anecdotes of our age https://t.co/BBCKmePNmE — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) April 3, 2024

Ryan Gosling’s reaction to Greg’s story makes me laugh as much as the story itself. Greg Davies is such a fabulous story teller. — Be like a Duck in Isolation (@LoveKamuela) April 3, 2024

It’s Wednesday. I’m stressed out my box and struggling a bit but damn if this doesn’t always make me laugh. https://t.co/LjoibyYJlN — Nick Staniforth (@nickstaniforth) April 3, 2024

Three of the biggest Hollywood stars totally captivated by a schoolteacher turned comedian /actor giant telling a mad story what’s not to like — muzicgeezer (@muzicgeezer) April 2, 2024

Genuinely believe this is the funniest story ever told in an interview. The way Ryan Gosling breaks at every single line is so funny https://t.co/gpZNI1MWT2 — Josh (@Josh_More) April 3, 2024

It's the way he says, "So I pulled my mother's pants back up" — Lisa (@RedMedusa13) April 2, 2024

I've watched this so many times now over the years. It never gets old. https://t.co/m7xjKsmyMk — Al (@asteroidsalad) April 3, 2024

READ MORE

This collection of Greg Davies’ funniest stories on The Graham Norton Show is a proper treat

Source @RedMedusa13/