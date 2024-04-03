Celebrity Graham Norton ryan gosling Taskmaster

Greg Davies’ hilarious story (and Ryan Gosling’s magnificent reaction) just went wildly viral again and we can’t watch it enough

John Plunkett. Updated April 3rd, 2024

There’s a new series of Taskmaster coming very soon to Channel 4 with the estimable Greg Davies and his assistant, little Alex Horne.

Which might explain why this fabulous Greg Davies story on the Graham Norton Show has gone viral again, or it might just be that it went viral again because it’s just SO good.

Not only his tale but Ryan Gosling’s never bettered reaction.

If you haven’t seen it before you are in for a treat and if you will have then there’s surely no way you won’t watch it again.

All five points to Greg Davies!

