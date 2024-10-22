This spoof video giving tips on how to ‘get out of shape’ is hilariously relatable

Pics health TikTok

Every day it seems we’re bombarded with ads and content on social media giving us unasked for advice and tips on how to get ‘beach body ready’, how to ‘look 10 years younger’ and how to ‘shed 25lbs in a week with this one simple trick’.

They’re usually thrust into our timelines just as we’re sticking another chocolate Hob Nob into our insatiable gobs, compounding the guilt.

So it’s hilariously refreshing and relatable to see this spoof TikTok by @tobyfrombath, shared on Twitter by Tobes. It’s the antithesis of all those joyless health advice videos.

It’s enough to have Joe Wicks choking on his kale smoothie.

Story of my life! — Sherry (@sherryp0124) October 2, 2024

There goes my hero — Young Larry David (@youngLarryDav1d) October 2, 2024

Not all heroes eat crepes — OhHenry (@Oh_Henryyyy) October 2, 2024

That is quite simply, world class. — Adam (@Adam_UTG) October 2, 2024

He is a Guiding Light — its_me_kitcha (@krishh__22) October 3, 2024

He’s an inspiration — JT (@JT__v4) October 2, 2024

got too horny watching the end of this https://t.co/46DBWnhavP — girlhusband (@jhoiras) October 3, 2024

Brilliant. Counterpoint on looking older though, fat fills the wrinkles — T i i u (@tiiumorgan) October 2, 2024

Source @TobyEvenden