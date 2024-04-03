This video of a man jumping along a pier is a supremely stressful watch

Videos funny

If you’re feeling relaxed and rather chilled out at the moment then we have the perfect antidote. It’s a video of parkour expert Toby Segar jumping from strut to strut along a pier and the manic commentary adds to the drama (as well as being wonderfully hilarious).

It was originally posted on Instagram by Storror and was subsequently picked up and posted on Twitter/X by Lucy

Prepare to bite your fingernails and do not try this at home (or your local pier)…

me n alice found this video yesterday and it prevented us from sleeping pic.twitter.com/Ts1PPplIkW — lucy (@lucyyonline) February 15, 2024

Woah! It provoked some reactions, as you’d expect…

1.

Desperately need the guy recording to become a sports announcer — Awesome Oatchi Gaming (@KaleMimikyu) February 16, 2024

2.

I think I need to see a cardiologist, and I only watched the first 10 seconds — PRNCSS (@mazvta) February 16, 2024

3.

God it’s like a horrible fever dream, I expected him to just keep running miles out into the ocean on an infinite bridge to nowhere and I started to feel sick. — Mike Lewis (@NoTalentHackJob) February 16, 2024

4.

5.

I don’t care what anyone says this guy is a hero https://t.co/72i4a54LfE — DAVEY KNUCKLES (@IAmCans69) February 16, 2024

6.

This is the best video I have ever watched in my entire life https://t.co/3YyG3Fq7FS — Wold (@Wold_real) February 17, 2024

7.

every line is so quotable it’s insane — lucy (@lucyyonline) February 15, 2024

Maria was clearly inspired.

Need this guy to narrate everything I do https://t.co/8SjblPOzEb — Maria (B-Day In: 11 Days!) (@hitori_protoh) February 16, 2024

Hopefully, she isn’t planning on pier-jumping.

READ MORE

Parkour genius demonstrates the ‘don’t try this at home’ way to catch a train

Source Storror Image Screengrab