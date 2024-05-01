Sky’s Sophy Ridge did the maths on the cost of the Rwanda scheme and it’s a most revealing watch

Politics Jeremy Hunt rwanda Sophy Ridge

Sky’s Sophie Ridge was talking to the chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday and she did the maths on the cost of the Conservative party’s cherished Rwanda scheme.

Specifically, how much it costs compared to how much money is required to put a child through school for a year and it’s a most revealing watch.

Sending the first 300 migrants to Rwanda costs £1.8m each. To put that in context, school funding is around £7,600 per child per year. So the cost of sending one migrant to Rwanda would get 234 children education for a year. Is that a good use of money? pic.twitter.com/TMyg2I2JPv — Sophy Ridge (@SophyRidgeSky) May 1, 2024

Bravo!

“Back to Rwanda” is such a telling slip. https://t.co/eTDOvRFz12 — Benny Hunter (@BennnyH) May 1, 2024

the problem with using that money to improve children’s education is that it doesn’t help the government that’s ruined the country to whip up diversionary anger towards a group of people who haven’t ruined this country https://t.co/QOJyWnZx5x — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) May 1, 2024

Source @SophyRidgeSky