Sky’s Sophy Ridge did the maths on the cost of the Rwanda scheme and it’s a most revealing watch

Poke Staff. Updated May 2nd, 2024

Sky’s Sophie Ridge was talking to the chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday and she did the maths on the cost of the Conservative party’s cherished Rwanda scheme.

Specifically, how much it costs compared to how much money is required to put a child through school for a year and it’s a most revealing watch.

Bravo!

Source @SophyRidgeSky