The way this harpist dealt with an outrageously entitled passer-by had the entire internet cheering

Videos entitled

We don’t call people ‘Karens’ anymore for reasons we won’t bother going into here.

But if anyone was going to make us break our self-imposed embargo, then it was surely this Kare …. sorry, outrageously entitled passer-by who took time out from whatever she was doing to harangue this harpist and her beautiful playing.

We don’t know if it was the possibility that @robyn.hearts.harp might make a pound or two, or give people a little bit of unexpected pleasure that got her goat so much. But it really is quite the watch.

And the way @robyn.hearts.harp dealt with it was just magnificent.

Here it is again on Twitter, just in case that’s tricky to watch.

the levels of dgaf on display are pretty impressive tbh pic.twitter.com/Eq1rbSMIaG — Owain (@orhunt) May 16, 2024

10/10, no notes!

And here are just a few of the many, many things people said about it.

1.

why has that woman not heard of busking and why does she hate music and why is she against joy and happiness https://t.co/srs7qPP9vc — music struggles & wins (@musicstruggles1) May 16, 2024

2.

people busking is one of the best things about cities I am pro joy — go Laura() (@LauraFlowD) May 16, 2024

3.

actual video of a British person arriving in Heaven pic.twitter.com/bsbHzZ0Ep6 — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) May 16, 2024

4.

you: angry as a pensioner upset at hearing music in public. me: calm as an elfin harpist playing Careless Whisper for passersby. https://t.co/WvWB2B7vuj — Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer) May 16, 2024

5.

Clearly, her guilty feet have got no rhythm. — Stephen Davies (@stedavies) May 16, 2024

6.