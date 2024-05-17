Videos entitled

The way this harpist dealt with an outrageously entitled passer-by had the entire internet cheering

John Plunkett. Updated May 17th, 2024

We don’t call people ‘Karens’ anymore for reasons we won’t bother going into here.

But if anyone was going to make us break our self-imposed embargo, then it was surely this Kare …. sorry, outrageously entitled passer-by who took time out from whatever she was doing to harangue this harpist and her beautiful playing.

We don’t know if it was the possibility that @robyn.hearts.harp might make a pound or two, or give people a little bit of unexpected pleasure that got her goat so much. But it really is quite the watch.

And the way @robyn.hearts.harp dealt with it was just magnificent.

@robyn.hearts.harp Not again!! ‍♀️ #funny #karen #fyp #LIVEhighlights #TikTokLIVE #LIVE #rude #begging #harp #harpist #busker #livestream #ootd #weird #music #musician ♬ original sound – Robyn.Hearts

Here it is again on Twitter, just in case that’s tricky to watch.

10/10, no notes!

And here are just a few of the many, many things people said about it.

