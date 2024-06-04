Politics general election live tv

Tory Oddities, Episode 6,549 – Grant Shapps rings Sky News as they predict he’ll lose his seat (and promptly hangs up)

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 4th, 2024

After receiving the results of a YouGov poll, Sky News’ Sam Coates listed the 12 cabinet ministers predicted to lose their seats at the upcoming election.

He and Sophy Ridge almost got the scoop of the day, when one of the ministers – Grant Shapps – called Sam live on air. It all went weird pretty quickly.

via GIPHY

It was a head-scratcher, alright. Here’s what people had to say about it.

If Grant Shapps really does lose his seat, there’ll be tears at bedtime. Of joy.

The wonderful Scott Bryan made this funny comment …

As if by magic …

This would explain a lot.

In a more conventional exchange, Shapps brushed off the existential threat.

Whatever gets him through the night.

