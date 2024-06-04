Tory Oddities, Episode 6,549 – Grant Shapps rings Sky News as they predict he’ll lose his seat (and promptly hangs up)

Politics general election live tv

After receiving the results of a YouGov poll, Sky News’ Sam Coates listed the 12 cabinet ministers predicted to lose their seats at the upcoming election.

12 Cabinet Ministers projected to lose their seats Come on UK, can we please vote all 26 Cabinet Ministers out? pic.twitter.com/T6A1Re2Wxr — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 3, 2024

He and Sophy Ridge almost got the scoop of the day, when one of the ministers – Grant Shapps – called Sam live on air. It all went weird pretty quickly.

Grant Shapps just rang @SamCoatesSky live on @SkyNews and Sam asked him about polling that has him losing his seat. Grant Shapps then hung up. pic.twitter.com/whvTchCkZp — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 3, 2024

It was a head-scratcher, alright. Here’s what people had to say about it.

This election just gets funnier & funnier… https://t.co/5MkxKAglUN — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) June 3, 2024

this situationist japery has gone deranged. https://t.co/SgbvG3Rdso — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) June 3, 2024

This election is starting to feel like a high-budget prank show https://t.co/ZYd0EOduB1 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) June 3, 2024

For friends around the world asking how the general election campaign in the UK is going: here's a video of a government minister calling a journalist who's live presenting news about a disastrous poll for the government. He hung up. 31 days to go…pic.twitter.com/zZD9zLp95Z — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 3, 2024

this is high art pic.twitter.com/VpyUZMHaDg — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) June 3, 2024

Grant Shapps hanging up live on air with Sky News because they tell him he is getting fired. pic.twitter.com/G7UP72Qnz1 — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) June 3, 2024

Delicious. Beautifully handled by Sophy and Sam, too. https://t.co/rLMO2c29zM — Kate (@katebevan) June 3, 2024

Reaching levels of ‘It’s Over’ previously thought impossible as Grant Shapps calls @SamCoatesSky, is asked about YouGov MRP & then hangs up: pic.twitter.com/fzZB4Tkd14 — William Kedjanyi (@KeejayOV3) June 3, 2024

Grant Shapps hung up live on air with Sky News because they told him he was going to lose. There is going to be chaos in this bachelors house tonight as all 4 of them fight over who is to blame. pic.twitter.com/FbPZJwS3oV — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) June 3, 2024

Goodness. It never rains but it pours. The Tories are more frit than a corn fritter. https://t.co/bosw3MLcxL — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) June 3, 2024

Am I on drugs https://t.co/PIca6ZcPi9 — Terri White (@Terri_White) June 3, 2024

If Grant Shapps really does lose his seat, there’ll be tears at bedtime. Of joy.

After Rees-Mogg, Shapps is probably the most pompous politician in Britain. This will be one of the sweetest Portillo moments of the night https://t.co/qmjlBKQJUv — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) June 3, 2024

The wonderful Scott Bryan made this funny comment …

Weirdest episode of Who Want To Be A Millionaire ever. pic.twitter.com/TXav2wnz0P — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 3, 2024

As if by magic …

This would explain a lot.

He had to go off and give the other three Grant Shapps's the bad news… https://t.co/jHLfT0BwQ0 — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) June 3, 2024

In a more conventional exchange, Shapps brushed off the existential threat.

"I always accept that my seat is at risk." Defence secretary @grantshapps reacts to the YouGov poll that projects him to lose his seat.#PoliticsHub https://t.co/GlTNastFii Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/HGYiAzYl6e — Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge (@SkyPoliticsHub) June 3, 2024

Whatever gets him through the night.

