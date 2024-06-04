Entertainment comedy

The brilliant Reece Sheersmith on Peter Kay’s Car Share just went viral again and they should make it available on prescription

Poke Staff. Updated June 4th, 2024

We’re not here to make you feel old or anything but it’ll be 10 years next year since Peter Kay’s fabulous sitcom Car Share debuted on BBC1.

Co-starring (and co-written by) Peter Kay and Sian Gibson, it was an absolute treat, and we’re not sure it got better than the episode when they gave a lift to Ray the fishmonger, played by the magnificent Reece Sheersmith.

And these out-takes have just gone viral again on Twitter and they really do need to make this available on prescription.

Just the escape from the election we needed today!

We’re with this person.

Alas Car Share’s not on the iPlayer right now but Inside Number 9 is.

