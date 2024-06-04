The brilliant Reece Sheersmith on Peter Kay’s Car Share just went viral again and they should make it available on prescription

Entertainment comedy

We’re not here to make you feel old or anything but it’ll be 10 years next year since Peter Kay’s fabulous sitcom Car Share debuted on BBC1.

Co-starring (and co-written by) Peter Kay and Sian Gibson, it was an absolute treat, and we’re not sure it got better than the episode when they gave a lift to Ray the fishmonger, played by the magnificent Reece Sheersmith.

And these out-takes have just gone viral again on Twitter and they really do need to make this available on prescription.

god give me the strength to stop saying “GET IT PUMPED UP” at every given opportunity,, amen pic.twitter.com/f5YQxv64fB — jennifer (@prahnterst) June 3, 2024

Just the escape from the election we needed today!

this video is everything to me honest to god . everyone talks about lyrical dance flap but where is the mention of refrigerate my ass!!!!! — ivy (@mothersru1n) June 3, 2024

I've lost count of how many times I've seen this and I still can't watch it without crying with laughter. — Johnny Two Hats (@HatsJohnny) June 4, 2024

We’re with this person.

Everlasting love, eternal flame deep hearted love forever for Reece Shearsmith. https://t.co/v7nfAbdX02 — Claire Vaughan she/her 〓〓 ️‍ (@pixieglas) June 4, 2024

Alas Car Share’s not on the iPlayer right now but Inside Number 9 is.

READ MORE

Bob Mortimer’s tale of trying to sell his ‘reversible toilet’ idea to Christian Slater is today’s funniest two minutes

Source @prahnterst