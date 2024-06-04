This old Nigel Farage takedown just went wildly viral again and 9 years on it’s still making people chuckle

Twitter election nigel farage takedowns

In the Twitter takedown hall of fame, this is surely somewhere close to the very top.

It’s nine years – nine years! – since the newly self-appointed Reform UK leader asked people to name what’s behind him.

Chances are – surely! – you know what’s coming next, but if you don’t you’re in for a treat. And even if you do, it still made us chuckle.

Just in case you can’t see it in full …

Will never cease to please. No, not you, Farage.

Thank you, I needed that — It isn’t just me. (@shirleyanng) June 3, 2024

Love it. Laughed all over again! — Kat J Trimble (@KatTrimble) June 3, 2024

DOLPHIN Island… — Heather Rawls #KickCorruptionOutOfGovernment (@rawls_heather) June 3, 2024

READ MORE

Nigel Farage’s hilarious on-air meltdown was so funny even the BBC News man laughed at him and it’s just fabulous

Source @riotgrandma72