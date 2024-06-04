Twitter election nigel farage takedowns
This old Nigel Farage takedown just went wildly viral again and 9 years on it’s still making people chuckle
In the Twitter takedown hall of fame, this is surely somewhere close to the very top.
It’s nine years – nine years! – since the newly self-appointed Reform UK leader asked people to name what’s behind him.
Chances are – surely! – you know what’s coming next, but if you don’t you’re in for a treat. And even if you do, it still made us chuckle.
Time to revisit this classic gem of a post …#clacton #tice #farage #racistcnuts pic.twitter.com/tCPUfMNIms
— ☕️Carol Hedges (also at @caroljhedges) (@riotgrandma72) June 3, 2024
Just in case you can’t see it in full …
Will never cease to please. No, not you, Farage.
Thank you, I needed that
— It isn’t just me. (@shirleyanng) June 3, 2024
Love it. Laughed all over again!
— Kat J Trimble (@KatTrimble) June 3, 2024
DOLPHIN Island…
— Heather Rawls #KickCorruptionOutOfGovernment (@rawls_heather) June 3, 2024
