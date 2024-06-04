Twitter election nigel farage takedowns

This old Nigel Farage takedown just went wildly viral again and 9 years on it’s still making people chuckle

Poke Staff. Updated June 4th, 2024

In the Twitter takedown hall of fame, this is surely somewhere close to the very top.

It’s nine years – nine years! – since the newly self-appointed Reform UK leader asked people to name what’s behind him.

Chances are – surely! – you know what’s coming next, but if you don’t you’re in for a treat. And even if you do, it still made us chuckle.

Just in case you can’t see it in full …

Will never cease to please. No, not you, Farage.

