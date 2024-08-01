Sport cheese Paris Olympics

Gymnast Giorgia Villa’s cheese sponsor photos might be the most amazing thing to come out of the Olympics

Dominic Carter. Updated August 1st, 2024

Italian athlete Giorgia Villa recently scooped the silver medal in Artistic Gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympics, but she’s gone on to achieve viral fame with her sponsorship photos that see her posing with large wheels of parmesan cheese.

The image series, captured by action and sports photographer Gabriele Seghizzi, reflect Villa’s position as a brand ambassador for Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese Consortium. But it was thanks to a post from the X account Women Posting W’s that propelled the amazing photos into the big time.

It’s the collaboration nobody expected but everyone appears to adore. Here are some of the most delicious reactions.

Source Women Posting W’s Image Gabriele Seghizzi