Gymnast Giorgia Villa’s cheese sponsor photos might be the most amazing thing to come out of the Olympics

Italian athlete Giorgia Villa recently scooped the silver medal in Artistic Gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympics, but she’s gone on to achieve viral fame with her sponsorship photos that see her posing with large wheels of parmesan cheese.

The image series, captured by action and sports photographer Gabriele Seghizzi, reflect Villa’s position as a brand ambassador for Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese Consortium. But it was thanks to a post from the X account Women Posting W’s that propelled the amazing photos into the big time.

Olympic silver medalist and Italian gymnast Giorgia Villa is sponsored by parmesan cheese and takes many of her photos while posing with large wheels of cheese pic.twitter.com/klx8PEuFPN — Women Posting W’s (@womenpostingws) July 31, 2024

It’s the collaboration nobody expected but everyone appears to adore. Here are some of the most delicious reactions.

Shill for big parma — Ross Campoli (@RossCampoli) July 31, 2024

I hope the photographer used every opportunity possible to say “say cheese” — Adam Whitcroft (@AdamWhitcroft) July 31, 2024

If writers got endorsements like athletes do this would be me https://t.co/7Rixfa73v2 pic.twitter.com/w3torWIOzI — Brittany Terwilliger (@Brttnyblm) July 31, 2024

She’s sponsored by parmesan cheese and loves posing with large wheels of cheese – talk about a grate partnership. Giorgia’s got the perfect blend of strength, flexibility, and cheesy charm. — Adv. Neeraj Namas (@Neerajnamas) July 31, 2024

These actually would have been better with no explanation. Just an Olympic gymnast hugging her cheese, don’t know why and it’s none of my business https://t.co/7KHKvN0iTY — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) August 1, 2024

Samuel Pepys would have lost his mind at this news https://t.co/IFDs50YhuK — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) July 31, 2024

is there a brand or anything or just like the concept of parmesan https://t.co/KiKfEZICDa — westy!! (@Westhoefen) August 1, 2024

Images that look AI generated but are real https://t.co/67ozpM3RpF — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 31, 2024

it’s hard seeing someone else live out your dream https://t.co/7s9aHIdJSL — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) August 1, 2024

Me ordering appetizers across from my lactose intolerant girlfriend https://t.co/GkkBXmNYTN — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) July 31, 2024

The Credito Emiliano Bank puts a whole new spin on Bitcoin.

My Italian boyfriend has just told me you can take this size wheel.of parmesan into a bank in Italy and they will take it as a deposit…I am dead — Heidi (@thewordealer) July 31, 2024

