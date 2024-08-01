The Guy Who Decides has really gone for Gold on the Olympics

Entertainment Jimmy Rees olympics

The Guy Who Decides – a.k.a. the hilarious Jimmy Rees – has set himself quite the task for the summer.

It all started when he invented the Olympics. Yeah, yeah, yeah – we know. Just go with it.

“Light a match in Greece and send it to Paris.”

TikTok users were very much here for it.

I could feel the spit take coming with every fiber of my being.

vincentzesty

The 42 reference was *chefs kiss*.

RMcDowellAuthor

Crew will always be known as backward boat racing.

00Rosso

Not a sportsball person but this makes me want to watch the Ozempics.

Maradim

I thought for sure, the bag would have been filled with nothing but condoms.

Paul Montgomery

Although he hasn’t explained all 42 sports yet, he has covered quite a few, including Breaking, Volleyball and Equestrian.

There was also this slightly surreal take on Table Tennis.

We’d never quite appreciated the horror aspect of table tennis before, but it’s an image that will stay with us – and with Jason.

Oh dear….afraid for the other sports …

BerryWind380

Tennis without running with paddles from an airline Marshall.

NomiPomi

Jason Jason Jason… do you think these martinis drink themselves?

SilentKoala3

Cookie Monster eyes! Lol.

MelodieMuise

esports is an Olympic sport now.

EliteSockRocker

Can anyone even imagine a collab/crossover with Snoop?

Lyn

Oh Jason …sweet sweet Jason.

ro

Invakcroq4 had a question.

Is Jason’s boss God?

If anything, we suspect he’s the other guy.

Follow Jimmy so you don’t miss any of his upcoming Olympics videos. You can find him on YouTube and Twitter/X, as well as TikTok.

READ MORE

‘The Guy Who Decides’ reveals the thinking behind Eurovision – in case you want someone to blame

Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab