Entertainment Jimmy Rees olympics
The Guy Who Decides has really gone for Gold on the Olympics
The Guy Who Decides – a.k.a. the hilarious Jimmy Rees – has set himself quite the task for the summer.
It all started when he invented the Olympics. Yeah, yeah, yeah – we know. Just go with it.
@jimmyrees How the Olympics was Invented!! #jasonjasonjason #theguywhodecides #olympics ♬ original sound – JimmyRees
“Light a match in Greece and send it to Paris.”
TikTok users were very much here for it.
I could feel the spit take coming with every fiber of my being.
vincentzesty
The 42 reference was *chefs kiss*.
RMcDowellAuthor
Crew will always be known as backward boat racing.
00Rosso
Not a sportsball person but this makes me want to watch the Ozempics.
Maradim
I thought for sure, the bag would have been filled with nothing but condoms.
Paul Montgomery
Although he hasn’t explained all 42 sports yet, he has covered quite a few, including Breaking, Volleyball and Equestrian.
There was also this slightly surreal take on Table Tennis.
@jimmyrees ‘Hit Cookie Monsters eyes on a table’ – The Guy Who Decides #jasonjasonjason #tabletennis #olympics ♬ original sound – JimmyRees
We’d never quite appreciated the horror aspect of table tennis before, but it’s an image that will stay with us – and with Jason.
Oh dear….afraid for the other sports …
BerryWind380
Tennis without running with paddles from an airline Marshall.
NomiPomi
Jason Jason Jason… do you think these martinis drink themselves?
SilentKoala3
Cookie Monster eyes! Lol.
MelodieMuise
esports is an Olympic sport now.
EliteSockRocker
Can anyone even imagine a collab/crossover with Snoop?
Lyn
Oh Jason …sweet sweet Jason.
ro
Invakcroq4 had a question.
Is Jason’s boss God?
If anything, we suspect he’s the other guy.
Follow Jimmy so you don’t miss any of his upcoming Olympics videos. You can find him on YouTube and Twitter/X, as well as TikTok.
READ MORE
‘The Guy Who Decides’ reveals the thinking behind Eurovision – in case you want someone to blame
Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab