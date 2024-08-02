25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

We hate to drag you away from the Olympics – well, no we don’t, really – but there are funny posts from the past week waiting for your attention.

If you find someone new that makes you laugh, give them a follow.

1.

Chris Pratt wants to be Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds wants to be Hugh Jackman. Hugh Jackman wants to be Ethel Merman. — Collin Murr (@CollinMurr) July 29, 2024

2.

Grant me the serenity to accept the things I can't change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to think of reasonable sounding ways to blame other people for things I could totally change but consistently don’t. — Alice R Fraser (@aliterative) July 29, 2024

3.

After BBC News trials the use of AI to write news reports, there’s evidence they've gone with the same software as Duolingo pic.twitter.com/7Cz2oCSBLe — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) July 29, 2024

4.

'Robbed for her pleasure'. pic.twitter.com/vXbdtTyNUj — T'Other Simon (Plastic Jeezus in Edinburgh NOW!) (@TOther_Simon) July 30, 2024

5.

Turns out I shouldn’t wear a shirt over my Ghostwatch T-Shirt. pic.twitter.com/gqDlXTSqJi — Twitch.tv/1030 (@1030) July 29, 2024

6.

7.

ME: Is she called Lait-tifah? CASHIER: Again Sir, there is no actual Dairy ‘Queen’. — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) August 1, 2024

8.

Please… My plagiarism machine… It is very sick… pic.twitter.com/lsFKjWnJjp — Fade In on Τwitter (@fadeinsoftware) July 27, 2024

9.

I am aware, phone.

Are you aware it was Kamala Week 1? pic.twitter.com/BGN0UFK2bZ — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) July 28, 2024

10.

Where are we on making this illegal? pic.twitter.com/VCWiyU8HVL — Hank Green (@hankgreen) July 28, 2024

11.

If you like pointing out beautiful scenery to three people who are on their phones, a family road trip is for you! — Stephanie Wyeld (@steph_the_twit) July 30, 2024

12.