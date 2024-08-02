25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
We hate to drag you away from the Olympics – well, no we don’t, really – but there are funny posts from the past week waiting for your attention.
If you find someone new that makes you laugh, give them a follow.
1.
Chris Pratt wants to be Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds wants to be Hugh Jackman. Hugh Jackman wants to be Ethel Merman.
— Collin Murr (@CollinMurr) July 29, 2024
2.
Grant me the serenity to accept the things I can't change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to think of reasonable sounding ways to blame other people for things I could totally change but consistently don’t.
— Alice R Fraser (@aliterative) July 29, 2024
3.
After BBC News trials the use of AI to write news reports, there’s evidence they've gone with the same software as Duolingo pic.twitter.com/7Cz2oCSBLe
— Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) July 29, 2024
4.
'Robbed for her pleasure'. pic.twitter.com/vXbdtTyNUj
— T'Other Simon (Plastic Jeezus in Edinburgh NOW!) (@TOther_Simon) July 30, 2024
5.
Turns out I shouldn’t wear a shirt over my Ghostwatch T-Shirt. pic.twitter.com/gqDlXTSqJi
— Twitch.tv/1030 (@1030) July 29, 2024
6.
— Bunty Brown ️ (@BuntyTwoPointOh) July 29, 2024
7.
ME: Is she called Lait-tifah?
CASHIER: Again Sir, there is no actual Dairy ‘Queen’.
— FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) August 1, 2024
8.
Please… My plagiarism machine… It is very sick… pic.twitter.com/lsFKjWnJjp
— Fade In on Τwitter (@fadeinsoftware) July 27, 2024
9.
I am aware, phone.
Are you aware it was Kamala Week 1? pic.twitter.com/BGN0UFK2bZ
— Florida Chris (@chrislongview) July 28, 2024
10.
Where are we on making this illegal? pic.twitter.com/VCWiyU8HVL
— Hank Green (@hankgreen) July 28, 2024
11.
If you like pointing out beautiful scenery to three people who are on their phones, a family road trip is for you!
— Stephanie Wyeld (@steph_the_twit) July 30, 2024
12.
“Ooh you’ve caught the sun”
Translation: I could make toast by placing bread on your face.
— VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) July 31, 2024