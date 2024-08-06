The BBC cut to Keely Hodgkinson’s family and friends watching the Olympics and it was a hilariously unfortunate fail

Sport BBC fail olympics

Congratulations to the amazing Keely Hodgkinson who struck Olympic gold in the 800m final in Paris on Monday and had the whole country cheering.

It was Britain’s first track and field medal of the games and as one of the nation’s standout stars the BBC was going make absolutely the most of it. And that included sticking a camera in front of all her family and friends watching her on the big screen at home.

Except when BBC1’s coverage cut to the star’s most fervent supporters watching at home, it didn’t quite go as planned. When this happened.

The awkward moment when you cut to Keely Hodgkinson’s family and friends hoping for a big wave and they’re all watching Eurosport #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/FfnA71ZQ2i — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) August 5, 2024

Ooof.

Kudos to presenter Gabby Logan for flagging they might have been watching another channel, although she later said there was another possibility.

Important update from Gabby (who handled it very well as ever) https://t.co/2RSvw83NBg — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) August 5, 2024

She’s not kidding, that’s a delay long enough to take you all the way to the 2028 games in Los Angeles.

There were other theories too.

Probably watching IPlayer (which is several minutes behind) on a projector. Got a newsflash notification the other day that GB had won the rowing whilst on IPlayer the race was still on. — lucy (@lucycer1s) August 5, 2024

Well, maybe.

Was watching Olympics Extra on iPlayer earlier – the lag was much smaller than that, about 15 seconds, think it’s fairly safe to say they had the Eurosport feed there (which you can understand for an athletics club who want the athletics on uninterrupted) — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) August 5, 2024

At least Gabby realised what was going on lol — BLACK BOX RACING (@BlackBoxBetting) August 5, 2024

Possibly my favourite moment of the BBC Olympics coverage https://t.co/OLQldhJfn4 — Keren David (@Kerensd) August 6, 2024

Ooof, a bit harsh? We don’t have Eurosport, which bought all the rights including the Olympic kitchen sink, and we’ve really enjoyed (most of) it. Bit frustrating when they cut between sports, but what you gonna do?

Source @TomHourigan