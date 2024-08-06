Sport BBC fail olympics

The BBC cut to Keely Hodgkinson’s family and friends watching the Olympics and it was a hilariously unfortunate fail

Poke Staff. Updated August 6th, 2024

Congratulations to the amazing Keely Hodgkinson who struck Olympic gold in the 800m final in Paris on Monday and had the whole country cheering.

It was Britain’s first track and field medal of the games and as one of the nation’s standout stars the BBC was going make absolutely the most of it. And that included sticking a camera in front of all her family and friends watching her on the big screen at home.

Except when BBC1’s coverage cut to the star’s most fervent supporters watching at home, it didn’t quite go as planned. When this happened.

Ooof.

Kudos to presenter Gabby Logan for flagging they might have been watching another channel, although she later said there was another possibility.

She’s not kidding, that’s a delay long enough to take you all the way to the 2028 games in Los Angeles.

There were other theories too.

Well, maybe.

Ooof, a bit harsh? We don’t have Eurosport, which bought all the rights including the Olympic kitchen sink, and we’ve really enjoyed (most of) it. Bit frustrating when they cut between sports, but what you gonna do?

