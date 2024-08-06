This Dutch couple’s brutal take on the state of the US right now went wildly viral because they didn’t just speak for the Netherlands

Politics donald trump holland

As an indicator of what the rest of the world – or a large part of it, at least – makes of what is going on in the US right now, look no further than this Dutch couple.

Their minute or so of thoughts on the state of America, and not just Trump (just mostly), went wildly viral because they didn’t just speak for the Netherlands.

This Dutch couple explains why the world is laughing at the United States. We are a global laughingstock. pic.twitter.com/RGSoNnfgVM — Greg Buster (@Gregnus__2024) August 5, 2024

Oof. Visas revoked!

I’m waiting for the MAGAts to tell us these two are brainwashed by the liberal media. — Saint Cuthbert of the Fellas of the Bonking Cudgel (@Iasion) August 5, 2024

Infection by the Woke Mind Virus, no doubt. — Greg Buster (@Gregnus__2024) August 5, 2024

American living in the UK here. The amount of shit I got in 2016 when Trump was elected was off the chart. It was a continuous stream of WTFs from everyone I met. — Man in the street (@Manny_Street) August 5, 2024

The world no longer sees the US as the beacon on the hill. We are here to witness the decline of an empire. https://t.co/8crHwj4OVe — Christopher Martin ⚾️⚕️ (@ChrisMartin1961) August 5, 2024

It’s how most Australian’s feel as well. Dumbfounded. — * Bones ❤️ (@0bsfromafar) August 5, 2024

Well said, thank you! U.S. citizens may not care much about foreigner’s perception of their country, but the vast majority of Europeans think so. The circus around #FelonTrump is incomprehensible. One reason may be that we do not have Fox/NewsMax/etc. here. — Purzel Schnecki (@schnecki0) August 5, 2024

Not only Europe. The world. — Per Gabriel (@peredwards) August 5, 2024

Another reason why I want to move to Holland. https://t.co/XfwgjgeSFF — inwood guy ️‍️‍⚧️⚖️ (@Ambrodesigns) August 5, 2024

