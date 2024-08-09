News england riots

This Yorkshirewoman’s speech about being proudly working class and anti-racist is just the thing you need to hear this week

Poke Reporter. Updated August 9th, 2024

The threat of further far-right riots has loomed large in what has been another difficult week for the UK.

But amidst the fear and despair, there have also been signs of hope, with ordinary people rising up in their thousands to take to the streets to outnumber any thugs that want to intimidate and harm others.

One of the really beautiful things we’ve seen is ordinary people defending their communities, speaking up for what’s right and decent.

Add to the list of local heroes this woman from Barnsley, who spoke to a reporter from Novara Media on the day of the anti-racist counter-protests against far right marches.

And what she had to say truly exemplifies the best of open, tolerant Britain.

In her interview, she pointed out all the places on the street around her that are owned by or are tributes to foreign people and cultures.

Here’s what she said:

“We’ve got a bar over there that’s Brazilian, ‘Favela’. We’ve got Pizza Americano, which, if you’re form Barnsley, is an absolute stronghold after a night out, everybody’s getting a pizza from there, owned by people who are not from Barnsley, foreign people. Soul Lounge, not British, not Barnsley.

Everything in this town has got some contribution from non-British, non-Barnsley people. Half our Barnsley team are not British and we love it.

“The immigrants make our society society, they’re what make us better as people, make us proud to be British. And I’m sick of it; I’m sick of people making the small minorities in society the scapegoat for all their problems.

Your problems are from classism, your problems are from the top-down people making us feel small because we’re working class. But I’m proud to be working class and I’m proud to be anti-racist working class as well. And I will not have it in my town.”

The clip went viral on Twitter/X and people are cheering what she had to say.

To sum up –

Source/images: Twitter/X/NovaraMedia