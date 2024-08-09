This Yorkshirewoman’s speech about being proudly working class and anti-racist is just the thing you need to hear this week

News england riots

The threat of further far-right riots has loomed large in what has been another difficult week for the UK.

But amidst the fear and despair, there have also been signs of hope, with ordinary people rising up in their thousands to take to the streets to outnumber any thugs that want to intimidate and harm others.

Enormous crowds of anti-racist demonstrators in Walthamstow. pic.twitter.com/F46r11iZHM — Charlotte England (@CharlottEngland) August 7, 2024

One of the really beautiful things we’ve seen is ordinary people defending their communities, speaking up for what’s right and decent.

Add to the list of local heroes this woman from Barnsley, who spoke to a reporter from Novara Media on the day of the anti-racist counter-protests against far right marches.

And what she had to say truly exemplifies the best of open, tolerant Britain.

Novara Media spoke to residents of Barnsley who called out rioters scapegoating immigrants: “Your problems are from the top-down people making us feel small because we’re working class. But I’m proud to be working class, and I’m proud to be anti-racist working class as well.” pic.twitter.com/ZEVmwfsgZR — Novara Media (@novaramedia) August 8, 2024

In her interview, she pointed out all the places on the street around her that are owned by or are tributes to foreign people and cultures.

Here’s what she said:

“We’ve got a bar over there that’s Brazilian, ‘Favela’. We’ve got Pizza Americano, which, if you’re form Barnsley, is an absolute stronghold after a night out, everybody’s getting a pizza from there, owned by people who are not from Barnsley, foreign people. Soul Lounge, not British, not Barnsley. Everything in this town has got some contribution from non-British, non-Barnsley people. Half our Barnsley team are not British and we love it. “The immigrants make our society society, they’re what make us better as people, make us proud to be British. And I’m sick of it; I’m sick of people making the small minorities in society the scapegoat for all their problems. Your problems are from classism, your problems are from the top-down people making us feel small because we’re working class. But I’m proud to be working class and I’m proud to be anti-racist working class as well. And I will not have it in my town.”

The clip went viral on Twitter/X and people are cheering what she had to say.

1.

Brilliant we need more working class voices like this, no one can beat lived experiences. Go sister..✊️ — Seagal (@Seagalmaz) August 8, 2024

2.

This is the sort of argument we need to have represented by politicians and in the media. Get Farage out of the media spotlight and give women like this a platform. https://t.co/BYykmrhdLR — Sally Hines (@sally_hines) August 9, 2024

3.

Voices that are “anti-racist working class” aren’t covered enough, on either side of the Atlantic. https://t.co/m5m5jHPkU4 — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) August 9, 2024

4.

Would love to see more stuff online like this – been getting pretty uncomfortable seeing people conflate fascist scum with people who are literally just working class. A lot of online people love to punch down aggressively when given the chance in that regard. — Matt Farthing (@FA1KFA1KFA1K) August 8, 2024

5.

Well said that woman! We needs LOADs more content like this celebrating the wonderful contributions migrants make to society. https://t.co/YHvaNdsVGg — Josef Davies-Coates @[email protected] (@jdaviescoates) August 8, 2024

6.

I want to see her name on any voting slip in the future! — Kevin James Green (@KevinJGreen) August 8, 2024

7.

"I'm proud to be working class, and I'm proud to be anti-racist working class as well!" Love this woman – interviewed by @novaramedia in Barnsley today ❤️pic.twitter.com/QFPhSuVWwJ — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) August 8, 2024

8.

Smashed it! Fantastic representation of what our country is! — Marmite Tea (@marmite_tea) August 8, 2024

9.

One of THE very best things I’ve heard all week. People are being duped into thinking that certain groups of people are responsible for all their woes when they absolutely aren’t. An oasis of sanity and rationality in a desert of vitriol, hate and bile and I needed to hear it. https://t.co/q0S3MRhTI8 — Pablo ⚽ (aka Squatter ) (@SquatterMadras) August 9, 2024

10.

Sing it sister – top girl. I’m proud to be working class, too. Never apoligised to anyone and never let the rich and priveleged get in my head or corrupt me. The problem is capitalism (and state capitalism). Racists are failed capitalism’s bootboys. https://t.co/6kFDUpl5Rq — Paul Larkin (@brehonisbest) August 9, 2024

11.

As a relatively recent arrival to South Yorkshire i have really been enjoying visiting different towns and meeting new people. I bloody love Barnsley where I have been hanging out with some new pals lately. And this only confirms how amazing ppl are there. https://t.co/WNL9vpeHuP — Lora V Krasteva (@LoraKrasteva) August 8, 2024

12.

Listen to this amazing woman. I met many like her when I worked in Barnsley/ Dewsbury. Wise, witty, articulate, and just plain wonderful. https://t.co/fFbZIjklVO — Thelma Walker (@Thelma_DWalker) August 9, 2024

To sum up –

READ MORE

This straight-talking Scouser’s takedown of the rioters who burned down her local library had the entire internet cheering

Source/images: Twitter/X/NovaraMedia