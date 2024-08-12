There were very many funny responses to the viral clip of Raygun the Olympian breaker, but Aldi’s was – well, peak Aldi

Sport olympics Paris Olympics

If you’ve spent any time at all online over the past few days, you’ll be familiar with Rachael Gunn, or Raygun, whose zero-scoring breaking routine at the Olympics has sent her wildly viral.

This is Rachael Gunn, she has a PhD in cultural movement and convinced Australia to pay for her trip to the Paris Olympics. She participated in break dancing and got 0 points. pic.twitter.com/8PULsMBxxN — BowTiedMara (@BowTiedMara) August 10, 2024

To add insult to injury, the jokes simply wouldn’t stop coming.

1.

I sense we are being pranked by Australia… https://t.co/Z9ZKJvrzDr — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) August 9, 2024

2.

what the husband in anatomy of a fall was doing before he fell off the roof pic.twitter.com/2zbulkFhdc — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) August 9, 2024

3.

me tryna get the duvet off when i’m too hot at night #olympics pic.twitter.com/NM4Fb2MEmX — robyn (@robynjournalist) August 9, 2024

4.

Going for a midnight wee when you're staying in someone else's house. pic.twitter.com/iIkpFl3LFQ — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) August 11, 2024

5.

4yo at 2am: I'm scared, can I sleep in your bed? Me: Sure. 4yo for the rest of the night: pic.twitter.com/U8LEji93hL — Adam Morris (@adamwm89) August 9, 2024

6.

me trying to follow a YouTube ‘calming yoga’ video pic.twitter.com/rsOmIja4ZG — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) August 9, 2024

7.

On a scale of RayGun moves, how is our mental health today? pic.twitter.com/ltULvAAGxD — Gaijin Mommy (@GaijinMommy) August 10, 2024

8.

* seinfeld theme plays* 9 year old me: pic.twitter.com/WFlZK3sMxk — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) August 9, 2024

9.

10.

This is not funny. Academics only do this when they are extremely behind with their deadlines pic.twitter.com/RTGDOmo8QO — John Attridge (@John_Attridge) August 11, 2024

Aldi, which has a very good social media team, entered the chat with this very Aldi take.

when susan forgets to clean up the milk spillage in aisle 4 https://t.co/zxDHq9J0Op — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) August 9, 2024

It got the thumbs up.

i’ve officially made it lads. love the middle aisle x https://t.co/F09z8IHejn — robyn (@robynjournalist) August 9, 2024

We’re not sure we should be rewarding Susan’s forgetfulness, to be honest.

And it's a Gold for Susan — Sue L. R (@SueRobb4) August 9, 2024

There were some words of comfort for Raygun.

My dad once took a day off to watch me miss 48 out of 50 free throws in a state-wide Catholic free throw contest. I feel you, Raygun. https://t.co/x8tmumOn8D — Rex Steele (@ThisIsRexSteele) August 9, 2024

And isn’t this really the bottom line?

Raygun is living her dream and spreading joy and laughter around the world. She definitely wasn’t on my 2024 Bingo card but is exactly what the world needs right now pic.twitter.com/Gd4PV0dv34 — Just don't call me late for supper (@B2Bniche) August 9, 2024

Good luck to her going forward …and sideways …and upside down.

