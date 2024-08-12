Sport olympics Paris Olympics

There were very many funny responses to the viral clip of Raygun the Olympian breaker, but Aldi’s was – well, peak Aldi

Poke Staff. Updated August 12th, 2024

If you’ve spent any time at all online over the past few days, you’ll be familiar with Rachael Gunn, or Raygun, whose zero-scoring breaking routine at the Olympics has sent her wildly viral.

To add insult to injury, the jokes simply wouldn’t stop coming.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Aldi, which has a very good social media team, entered the chat with this very Aldi take.

It got the thumbs up.

We’re not sure we should be rewarding Susan’s forgetfulness, to be honest.

There were some words of comfort for Raygun.

And isn’t this really the bottom line?

Good luck to her going forward …and sideways …and upside down.

Source AldiUK Image Screengrab