Donald Trump accused Kamala Harris of lying about the size of her crowd of supporters and all our irony meters exploded

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 12th, 2024

On Wednesday, the Democratic team of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz addressed a huge crowd at the Detroit Metro Airport, as they delivered their campaign message.

The size of the crowd obviously triggered a reaction in Donald Trump, as this future Trump classic rant went up on his Truth Social account.

Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was nobody at the plane, and she “A.I.’d” it, and showed a massive “crowd” of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST! She was turned in by a maintenance worker at the airport when he noticed the fake crowd picture, but there was nobody there, later confirmed by the reflection of the mirror like finish on the Vice Presidential Plane. She’s a CHEATER. She had NOBODY waiting, and the “crowd” looked like 10,000 people! Same thing is happening with her fake “crowds” at her speeches. This is the way the Democrats win Elections, by CHEATING - And they’re even worse at the Ballot Box. She should be disqualified because the creation of a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Anyone who does that will cheat at ANYTHING!

All nonsense, clearly. Trump had simply chosen to spread a conspiracy theory started by his followers, and the Kamala HQ official campaign account wasn’t having any of it.

There’s a lot of video footage – from different angles. Here’s one.

It’s not exactly out of character, but it still raised some eyebrows.

This seems all too likely.

The sharing of many, many faked images was only one reason people were getting itony alerts. There’s also this.

