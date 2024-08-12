Donald Trump accused Kamala Harris of lying about the size of her crowd of supporters and all our irony meters exploded

US donald trump kamala harris us election

On Wednesday, the Democratic team of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz addressed a huge crowd at the Detroit Metro Airport, as they delivered their campaign message.

Crowd gathering inside the hangar for today's rally with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz at Detroit Metro Airport in Michigan pic.twitter.com/v4htkEUyH7 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 7, 2024

The size of the crowd obviously triggered a reaction in Donald Trump, as this future Trump classic rant went up on his Truth Social account.

All nonsense, clearly. Trump had simply chosen to spread a conspiracy theory started by his followers, and the Kamala HQ official campaign account wasn’t having any of it.

1) This is an actual photo of a 15,000-person crowd for Harris-Walz in Michigan 2) Trump has still not campaigned in a swing state in over a week… Low energy? pic.twitter.com/VgTfoMAcuk — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 11, 2024

There’s a lot of video footage – from different angles. Here’s one.

Lying Trump and other MAGA conspiracy theorists are claiming a photo of the crowd in front of Kamala Harris’ Air Force Two is “fake” and “there was nobody there”. The crowd was real, here’s a video. pic.twitter.com/2EMDBrYRfb — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 11, 2024

It’s not exactly out of character, but it still raised some eyebrows.

1.

2.

Trump is not well. pic.twitter.com/8SJjmXr5oo — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 11, 2024

3.

For the good of the country, it’s time for this demented old man to step aside. pic.twitter.com/jkau45sU65 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 11, 2024

4.

Christ-kebab, this is HUGE if true!!!! https://t.co/arFKYyYJos — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 11, 2024

5.

Trump has always been an idiot but now he has gone completely off his rocker. Spreading lies which are beyond absurd and that everyone can see are false. pic.twitter.com/kmeAJM5Mi7 pic.twitter.com/rcqqnnsjkj — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 11, 2024

6.

Is this real? If it is, Trump has really lost it. https://t.co/ZmU90UMS1o — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 11, 2024

7.

8.

And people think this nut should be President? pic.twitter.com/wI4TA1hXUH — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 11, 2024

9.

Don't you think he looks tired? pic.twitter.com/ubZvFEFIWm — Malcolm V Tucker ‍☠️ (@Tucker5law) August 11, 2024

10.

The public has a right to know that the Republican Party’s nominee for president of the United States has completely lost touch with reality. Is it dementia? Parkinson’s? Is he hallucinating?! pic.twitter.com/iCJs6eYAGp — Rachel Bitecofer (@RachelBitecofer) August 11, 2024

11.

BREAKING: Donald Trump interrupted a wedding ceremony at Mar-a-Lago today and ranted for 29 minutes about how Kamala Harris’s crowds are actually a mix of holograms, green screens, mirrors, mannequins, robots with masks, paid illegal immigrants, and cardboard cutouts. — The Halfway Post (@HalfwayPost) August 11, 2024

12.

Feels like a declining 80 year old presidential candidate getting fooled by a meme would have been a story three weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/pWFTCobrjj — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) August 11, 2024

13.

Kamala’s rally crowds are truly sending him over the edge. Soon he’s going to need to be Baker Act’ed pic.twitter.com/uhcGwJICzU — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 11, 2024

14.

Is Donald Trump ok? pic.twitter.com/3g1om5XsMz — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 11, 2024

15.

Oh, he's really spiraling pic.twitter.com/ia1jNTB3t9 — Black Aziz aNANsi (@Freeyourmindkid) August 11, 2024

16.

"the creation of a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE" You mean like this one you posted where you have 6 fingers? GFY https://t.co/RfrWCI8mwZ pic.twitter.com/1KFFDXIFSW — Dave Ryder ❄️‍ (@daveryder) August 11, 2024

17.

I mean, what kind of extinction-level moron would try to clever fake a picture? https://t.co/VmZks3yYOu pic.twitter.com/4t6Eaxmteh — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) August 11, 2024

This seems all too likely.

As we get closer to November, assuming Harris’ trajectory continues to trend upward, Trump will increasingly say she is “cheating” about whatever he can to soften the ground for when he says the election was stolen and shouldn’t be certified. https://t.co/KqRKmw5nEC — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) August 11, 2024

The sharing of many, many faked images was only one reason people were getting itony alerts. There’s also this.

You can’t blame Trump for being sensitive about the huge crowd that showed up at the airport for Harris, given the fact that he has to always wave to imaginary people he wishes would show up. pic.twitter.com/ZbdUtYaTGJ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 11, 2024

Donald Trump waving to a non-existent crowd speaks volumes about the felon-in-chief

