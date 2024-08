Pics rare insults takedowns

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘rare insults’ which is devoted to insults which are invariably brutal, frequently entertaining, but always rare (hence the name).

And a very enjoyable read it is too. Here are 17 of the best that have gone viral so far this year (occasionally not for the first time).

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.