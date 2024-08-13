Pics jemaine clement takedowns

Simply 14 times Jemaine Clement made our day so much better on Twitter

John Plunkett. Updated August 13th, 2024

We love everything Jemaine Clement has done from Eagle Vs Shark to the new adaption of Time Bandits over on Apple TV (and are currently on our third re-watch of Flight of the Conchords).

And when we say ‘everything’ that includes Twitter, and here are 14 reasons why.

1. When a troll took issue with this Flight of the Conchords song

2. When Aussie breaker Raygun went viral at the Olympics

3. When a troll asked him why he stopped being funny

4. When he launched DADSONLY

5. When someone said politics in France had taken a turn for the worse

6. When they launched a Queen’s Gambit board game

7. When someone highlighted the AI ‘actors’ in this Disney film

