Simply 14 times Jemaine Clement made our day so much better on Twitter

We love everything Jemaine Clement has done from Eagle Vs Shark to the new adaption of Time Bandits over on Apple TV (and are currently on our third re-watch of Flight of the Conchords).

And when we say ‘everything’ that includes Twitter, and here are 14 reasons why.

1. When a troll took issue with this Flight of the Conchords song

Clipping this now… listening to the 4th greatest New Zealand folk rock band of our generation… Rambling Through The Avenues Of Time https://t.co/2RSCBWe96n pic.twitter.com/dqtTHNMmmN — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) October 18, 2023

The guy on the couch says the song is about a thirteen year old girl. Just saying. https://t.co/fqjTW9Vf5V — dot is too ill to chill (@_recKordz) May 13, 2024

That’s what we call a joke buddy. About all the lyrics being bad comparisons. Next time I’ll explain how when a character in a sitcom says they won’t do something and then it suddenly cuts them them doing it, that’s “irony” and it’s not a contradiction it’s supposed to be funny. — Web Flotsam (@WFlotsam) May 14, 2024

So you’re saying it’s fine to joke about statutory rape, so long as it’s just jokes. ✍ — dot is too ill to chill (@_recKordz) May 14, 2024

No, the first guy compares the subject of the song to Juliet from the play “Romeo and Juliet” – and I reply, disturbed, “what, 13?” – most people forget that that character in that play is 13 because she’s usually played by adults. Get it? https://t.co/m23ol3ioFf — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) May 13, 2024

Well, look at you not being defensive at all. The content is the content, regardless of the context. Or does it make it okay because Shakespeare did it first? — dot is too ill to chill (@_recKordz) May 14, 2024

The joke is a guy constantly missing the point and getting things wrong. Seems like you might relate to that. https://t.co/D5qr5SE9QI — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) May 14, 2024

2. When Aussie breaker Raygun went viral at the Olympics

This is Rachael Gunn, she has a PhD in cultural movement and convinced Australia to pay for her trip to the Paris Olympics. She participated in break dancing and got 0 points. pic.twitter.com/8PULsMBxxN — BowTiedMara (@BowTiedMara) August 10, 2024

I’ve been to Australia. That was their best dancer. — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) August 13, 2024

3. When a troll asked him why he stopped being funny

Hey Jemaine, Why did you stop being funny? — John Meffen (@John_Meffen) 25 August 2017

Because I wanted to see what it was like to be John Meffen. https://t.co/egSsALe1bP — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) August 25, 2017

4. When he launched DADSONLY

Check out my DADSONLY page. DADSONLY is the only site with exclusive pictures and videos of fathers taking out rubbish, connecting cables, lounging on chairs and wearing swimwear that is between 3 – 20 years old… pic.twitter.com/d2pHBA3o6D — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) January 22, 2021

5. When someone said politics in France had taken a turn for the worse

Look at how they are dressed, haircuts, & general appearance No video better shows why things are getting worse under the left in Europe Rigged election pic.twitter.com/VvW4J32ifs — E (@ElijahSchaffer) July 8, 2024

Last time the French stopped the people with the better clothes from being in power, they chopped their fucking heads off. Consider this an improvement. https://t.co/sEsk5E7TuH — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) July 9, 2024

