Nick Cave’s response to a man who has lost faith in humanity is the most gorgeous think you’ll hear today

Fans of Nick Cave don’t need to be told that he’s a man who can express the deepest and most complicated of emotions through his music.

However, as Nick himself has acknowledged, nothing could have prepared him for the the kind of pain that most of us could barely allow ourselves to imagine – the grief that followed the tragic deaths of his two sons in 2015 and 2022.

A few years ago, Nick responded on his website, the Red Hand Files, to a question from a fan named Valerio, who had lost his faith in human beings and was worried about passing those feelings onto his child.

This week, Nick shared his response again while appearing as a guest to promote his new album on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

‘Hopefulness is not a neutral position. It is adversarial. It is the warrior emotion that can lay waste to cynicism. Each redemptive or loving act, as small as you like – such as reading to your little boy… keeps the Devil down in the hole.’

Nick Cave. pic.twitter.com/B98W6ukchE — David Rowe (@mrdavidrowe) August 15, 2024

The letter is from someone named Valerio, from Stockholm, who wrote:

“Following the last few years, I’m feeling empty and more cynical than ever. I’m losing faith in other people, and I’m scared to pass these feelings onto my little son. Do you still believe in us human beings?”

And this is Cave’s reply:

“Dear Valerio,

Much of my early life was spent holding the world and the people in it in contempt. It was a position both seductive and indulgent. The truth is, I was young and had no idea what was coming down the line. It took a devastation to teach me the preciousness of life and the essential goodness of people. It took a devastation to reveal the precariousness of the world, of its very soul, and to understand that the world was crying out for help. It took a devastation to understand the idea of mortal value, and it took a devastation to find hope. “Unlike cynicism, hopefulness is hard-earned, makes demands upon us, and can often feel like the most indefensible and lonely place on earth. Hopefulness is not a neutral position. It is adversarial. It is the warrior emotion that can lay waste to cynicism. Each redemptive or loving act, as small as you like – such as reading to your little boy or showing him a thing you love or singing him a song or putting on his shoes – keeps the Devil down in the hole. It says the world and its inhabitants have value and are worth defending. It says the world is worth believing in. In time, we come to find that this is so.

Love, Nick.”

The clip has gone viral and elicited emotional responses from people.

Fucking bawling my eyes out on the timeline. Thank god for Nick Cave. Thank god for music. Thank god for hope. — The Matt’s DeMello(-Nordmark) (@Marionmarooned) August 15, 2024

This is precisely the sort of interview which isn’t supposed to exist anymore. And yet, here it is. The full conversation is here. It’s extraordinarily rich.https://t.co/w4MtU0LQ0W — David Rowe (@mrdavidrowe) August 15, 2024

Beautiful. Thank you for sharing this. — Lucy Stone (@lucystone1871) August 15, 2024

his description of hopefulness as adversarial and a warrior emotion is one I’d love for more people to embrace, choosing to have hope will always be the strongest of emotions to me because it is not easy. Thank you for sharing this. — The Great Gooner !!! (@dgrtgooner) August 15, 2024

I’ve never lived somewhere that has a secular saint, but I do feel that with Mr C. He’d hate that, I’m sure. But these words are intensely wise and true, and seeing him stride through Brighton often feels like the vampire hunter has returned and all our vibes shall benefit. https://t.co/vKRTKnPb7p — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) August 15, 2024

He’s a good seed. — Tam Canning (@TBabing) August 15, 2024

This is the best description of hopefulness ever. — ᴮᴱCourtney Cole⁷ (@c_leigh_cole) August 15, 2024

The world and its inhabitants have value <3 This is so beautiful and true and real and profound <3 <3 we are valuable because we exist and I believe in the beauty of it all https://t.co/yUO8PkSgG8 — Daisy-May Hudson (@dsyhdsn) August 16, 2024

I have been a fan of @nickcave for years but as I (and he) get older his words and lyrics take on so much more meaning. His Red Hand Files have brought me joy, hope, laughter and a sense of grounding as a human on this earth. If you don’t know him, watch this clip and reflect. https://t.co/IoagyC8gsd — YEG Brian (@Bjwrz) August 16, 2024

Just what I needed today, Nick. https://t.co/XWQsfcjmjN — Elric (@Elrickane) August 15, 2024

You can watch Nick’s whole appearance on the show here.

Source: Twitter/X/MrDavidRowe