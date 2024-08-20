This guy’s rave dancing is impressive, hypnotic and very, very disturbing

Entertainment dance

OK, we admit that we aren’t particularly connoisseurs when it comes to the art of dance in all of its forms. Ballet, breakdancing, Strictly – we can pretty much take it or leave it (preferably leave it).

So it’s quite rare that we see a clip of someone dancing which stops us in our tracks.

Twitter/X user Make mine a double has posted a clip of someone popping and locking to rave track Hahaha! by SMF (nope, us neither) which is nightmarishly mesmerising. It’s like something from a David Lynch fever dream.

Dare you look?

Imagine being full of trippers & this cunt starts this pic.twitter.com/whu4EpDxYd — Make mine a double (@PMFA_No1) July 4, 2024

We need a lie down after that, but we admit he’s got some talent and a unique style. Let’s have a look at the comments…

1.

I can’t stop watching this — Milly Billigan (@Crabby_Patty_) July 5, 2024

2.

This is my sleep paralysis demon — DudeFella – Games & MMA (@Bamfzilla) July 5, 2024

3.

It takes a lot to impress me in regards to doing,

“The Robot” That dude is a machine that looks like a human! He nailed that so perfectly that I was really impressed by his performance. Creepy and authentic! — Ken W. (@tampa_npa) July 5, 2024

4.

That’s a robot, and you can’t convince me otherwise — Martin O'Connor (@MoC_QC) July 5, 2024

5.

A must watch. Truly remarkable. Showing AI how being not quite human should be done. https://t.co/PzsP0FQ2x1 — Timothy Day (@somefingoruvver) July 5, 2024

Turns out the dancing guy is on TikTok, so for more of this kind of thing you can follow him at maykonreplay

READ MORE

This recreation of an iconic dance from Mary Poppins is practically perfect in every way

Source maykonreplay H/T make mine a double Image Screengrab