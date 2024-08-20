The ‘Nobody will remember your salary’ meme has people sharing the important stuff – 21 of the best
The ‘Nobody will remember your salary’ format has been around for years, but as these things often do, it’s suddenly had a boom.
It allows people to share the things that they think are important – both good and bad. These 21 are the best we’ve spotted so far.
1.
nobody will remember:
– your salary
– how “busy you were”
– how many hours you worked
people will remember:
– that time I ate 30 pickles
– the rash I got looked like Alaska
– I am allergic to pickles
— rob delaney (@robdelaney) August 19, 2024
2.
nobody will remember:
-your salary
-how “busy you were”
-how many hours you worked
people will remember:
-the time Kelsey Grammer fell off the stage while hosting the Disneyland 50th anniversary celebration on May 4, 2005 pic.twitter.com/q4pfDCsR8H
— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) August 19, 2024
3.
nobody will remember:
– your salary
– how “busy you were”
– how many hours you worked
people will remember:
– how many times you sent them the Will Ferrell blooper reel from “Eastbound & Down” and said “watch this now” pic.twitter.com/vDiPTr0W0G
— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) August 19, 2024
4.
nobody will remember:
– your salary
– how “busy you were”
– how many hours you worked
people will remember:
– the one time you misspelled that word in the chat
– how badly you misspelled that word
– god you are so stupid they will literally never let you live that down
— tate (@50FirstTates) August 19, 2024
5.
nobody will remember:
– your salary
– how “busy you were”
– how many hours you worked
people will remember:
– The Great Molasses Flood of 1919
— Boston (@BostonMassUSA) August 19, 2024
6.
nobody will remember:
– your salary
– how “busy you were”
– how many hours you worked
people will remember:
– if you hopped on a quick call
– when you hopped on a quick call
– how many quick calls you hopped on
– how you made them feel when you hopped on a quick call
— James Hawkins (@james406) August 15, 2024
7.
Nobody will remember:
– your salary
– how “busy you were”
– how many hours you worked
People will remember:
-An 'oxymoron' is an oxymoron.
oxys (sharp, keen) + mōros (foolish) = oxymoron
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) August 19, 2024
8.
nobody will remember:
– your salary
– how "busy you were"
– how many hours you worked
people will remember:
– how they felt when three Peter Parkers appeared
– when they saw three Peter Parkers fighting villains together
– the hug all three Peter Parkers had at the end of… pic.twitter.com/dMwkjCWWbV
— Sony (@Sony) August 19, 2024
9.
nobody will remember:
– your salary
– how “busy you were”
– how many hours you worked
people will remember:
– 0800
– Double-0
– Ten Sixty-Six
— James (@JTurnC) August 19, 2024
10.
Nobody will remember:
– Your salary
– Your fancy title
– How ‘busy’ you were
– Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion
– C beams glittering in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate
— Analytic Valley Girl Chris (@ChrisExpTheNews) July 4, 2022
11.
nobody will remember:
– your salary
– how “busy you were”
– how many hours you worked
– what job you did
– where it was you worked
– what you were like as a person
– the sound of your voice
– your name
– any distinguishing feat-sorry, I’m sure I was going somewhere with this
— Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) August 19, 2024