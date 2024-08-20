The ‘Nobody will remember your salary’ meme has people sharing the important stuff – 21 of the best

Pics memes

The ‘Nobody will remember your salary’ format has been around for years, but as these things often do, it’s suddenly had a boom.

It allows people to share the things that they think are important – both good and bad. These 21 are the best we’ve spotted so far.

1.

nobody will remember:

– your salary

– how “busy you were”

– how many hours you worked people will remember:

– that time I ate 30 pickles

– the rash I got looked like Alaska

– I am allergic to pickles — rob delaney (@robdelaney) August 19, 2024

2.

nobody will remember:

-your salary

-how “busy you were”

-how many hours you worked people will remember:

-the time Kelsey Grammer fell off the stage while hosting the Disneyland 50th anniversary celebration on May 4, 2005 pic.twitter.com/q4pfDCsR8H — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) August 19, 2024

3.

nobody will remember: – your salary

– how “busy you were”

– how many hours you worked people will remember: – how many times you sent them the Will Ferrell blooper reel from “Eastbound & Down” and said “watch this now” pic.twitter.com/vDiPTr0W0G — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) August 19, 2024

4.

nobody will remember:

– your salary

– how “busy you were”

– how many hours you worked people will remember:

– the one time you misspelled that word in the chat

– how badly you misspelled that word

– god you are so stupid they will literally never let you live that down — tate (@50FirstTates) August 19, 2024

5.

nobody will remember:

– your salary

– how “busy you were”

– how many hours you worked people will remember:

– The Great Molasses Flood of 1919 — Boston (@BostonMassUSA) August 19, 2024

6.

nobody will remember:

– your salary

– how “busy you were”

– how many hours you worked people will remember:

– if you hopped on a quick call

– when you hopped on a quick call

– how many quick calls you hopped on

– how you made them feel when you hopped on a quick call — James Hawkins (@james406) August 15, 2024

7.

Nobody will remember:

– your salary

– how “busy you were”

– how many hours you worked People will remember:

-An 'oxymoron' is an oxymoron. oxys (sharp, keen) + mōros (foolish) = oxymoron — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) August 19, 2024

8.

nobody will remember:

– your salary

– how "busy you were"

– how many hours you worked people will remember:

– how they felt when three Peter Parkers appeared

– when they saw three Peter Parkers fighting villains together

– the hug all three Peter Parkers had at the end of… pic.twitter.com/dMwkjCWWbV — Sony (@Sony) August 19, 2024

9.

nobody will remember:

– your salary

– how “busy you were”

– how many hours you worked people will remember:

– 0800

– Double-0

– Ten Sixty-Six — James (@JTurnC) August 19, 2024

10.

Nobody will remember:

– Your salary

– Your fancy title

– How ‘busy’ you were

– Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion

– C beams glittering in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate — Analytic Valley Girl Chris (@ChrisExpTheNews) July 4, 2022

11.