What are some unwritten rules for men? – 17 manly commandments that go without saying

It’s often claimed that men are simple creatures, but is this overlooking the hidden complexities ticking away beneath the surface? Apparently so, as Reddit user supernfsj posed this question to the brains of r/AskReddit:

What are some unwritten rules for men?

And judging by the slew of answers, it seems that men operate by a quiet code of honour. Forgive us as we share these unwritten rules in the form of, well, writing…

1.

If you ask your friend(s) for help with anything that involves manual labor on their part, you feed them. Doesn’t matter if it’s burgers, beer and pizza, or something you grill/cook. Whether it’s helping to put up a garage door, moving, or a damn barn raising. FEED THEM!

-MOARbeerNOw

2.

When you have a set of tongs, clap them at least twice to make sure they are working.

-YellowStar012

3.

The male head nod is its own unwritten language. Nod up; greeting for acquaintances and friends. Nod down; greeting for strangers. Head nod up to behind; follow or go that way. Head nod towards object/person, look that way. Seriously pay attention to random men if you make eye contact with them, #2 is so noticeable once you recognize it.

-Remote_Explorer8287

4.

Stand up to shake someone’s hand.

-Western-Bad-667

5.

Don’t throw a friend under the bus to impress someone. Ever.

-WeakAd9656

6.

When you drop a girl (or later, your kid’s friends) off at home you never drive off until they are inside the house.

-SoMuchSpentBrass

7.

If you get a text/call from your male friend and they’re unusually affectionate, grateful or gracious out of the blue you drop what you’re doing and tell them you’re coming over.

-Warbaddy

8.

Don’t stand next to another guy at the urinal unless necessary.

-Caseated_Omentum

9.