This hair-raising misunderstanding about a wig brought the police to the door – and it just never gets old
An Ohio woman had a very funny run-in with the police after she was a little careless with her wig. The interaction between Toria Townsend and the amused police officers in the city of Massillon has cropped up again more than a year after she first went viral.
Watch what happened.
The Officers Face pic.twitter.com/zep7eOjuTZ
— Shawn K The King (@SKTheKingYT) August 23, 2024
We hope they got back to the worried individual who thought they were about to be a witness for the prosecution.
Whether they’d seen the clip before or not, people loved the video, and these comments are a snippet of what the wider internet thought.
At least Toria still had her wig at the end of that.
