This hair-raising misunderstanding about a wig brought the police to the door – and it just never gets old

Weird World funny

An Ohio woman had a very funny run-in with the police after she was a little careless with her wig. The interaction between Toria Townsend and the amused police officers in the city of Massillon has cropped up again more than a year after she first went viral.

Watch what happened.

The Officers Face pic.twitter.com/zep7eOjuTZ — Shawn K The King  (@SKTheKingYT) August 23, 2024

We hope they got back to the worried individual who thought they were about to be a witness for the prosecution.

Whether they’d seen the clip before or not, people loved the video, and these comments are a snippet of what the wider internet thought.

1.

2.

I can only imagine what was going through that cops mind https://t.co/m7uzQn5d7m — Andy Andrews 'Flour Ranger' (@Goofydrummer777) August 25, 2024

3.

Yeah that's gonna generate a call to the cops. https://t.co/PAsGBtQCpZ — Blue Blooded Dem-All In 4 VP Harris (@blewis823) August 26, 2024

4.

Those cops will never forget this call. — Sophia (@SophiaRealtor) August 23, 2024

5.

6.

It's good to see something light-hearted involving the police for a change! — Jon P. Sivad (@PencilNomad) August 23, 2024

7.

I've already watched this four times and it was funnier every time. pic.twitter.com/qvDlG3gMpt — Melissa (@Proudmimi12) August 26, 2024

8.

The other one walking away cause he couldn't hold that bust out laugh he knows he did when he got to the car. Lmao — Don't ask me what I am (@ChynaDollRedz) August 23, 2024

9.

Not the 32 inch bust down bundles just hanging out the back tho — ☾⋆⁺₊⋆ (@imbbyJ) August 24, 2024

10.

I love how he gave her a positive assumption first. So wholesome https://t.co/qWb1Jk3ZCn — Big Benjie (@raeboujee) August 24, 2024

11.

I will RT this every time it comes across my TL https://t.co/vWzd8SyZpg — Nappy Harlot (@iamenuff) August 23, 2024

12.

At least Toria still had her wig at the end of that.

READ MORE

Dara Ó Briain remembered the time he wore a wig for a gig in New Zealand and it’s fabulous

Source SKTheKing Image Screengrab